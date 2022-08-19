A little splash of Paris in the spring is coming to Lancaster in September.

Earlier this week, the Friendship Art Gallery & Studio announced plans for its second mural project on the side of Rachel’s Café & Creperie, 201 W. Walnut St. Fittingly, the theme for the artwork adorning the side of the café will have a Parisian-inspired theme.

The Friendship Art Gallery & Studio –a faith-based non-profit creative arts studio working with more than 50 artists with intellectual disabilities and autism with galleries and studios in Lancaster and Lititz – continues its efforts to beautify downtown Lancaster with the creative expressions of its artists.

Its first mural was completed over the course of seven days in September of 2021 with organizational and planning help from Colin Morrell, former co-owner of the now-closed Aussie & the Fox restaurant in Lancaster city. Fifty-two Friendship Heart gallery artists, along with six professional artists, collaborated to create a garden-themed mural on the 300 block of North Mary Street in Lancaster. (A short documentary about the making of the mural is available to watch here, and read more about the mural project in a feature story linked below.)

“The mural design soon to be painted on Rachel’s Creperie, which features artwork created by seven different artists that attend the Heart Studio in downtown Lancaster, celebrates boldness, expression, individuality, and just makes you want to smile” Tori Little, Friendship Heart Gallery Manager wrote in a press release about the upcoming project. “For many years to come, anyone on the corner of Walnut and Chestnut Street will be impacted by capabilities. This mural embodies the mission of Friendship Community, and it is simply amazing to be a part of a project that is so full of life.”

Anyone interested in helping financially or volunteering with this project should reach out to day services coordinator Crystal Freund by email at cfreund@friendshipcommunity.net or by calling 717- 656-2466.

Visit friendshipart.net/mural for more information.