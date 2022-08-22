Whether you're an original fan of the hit '90s sitcom "Friends," or someone who recently discovered the show via streaming services, there's a new parody for you to check out.

Next spring, on April 15 at 8 p.m., "Friends! The Musical Parody" will make a stop at the American Music Theatre, at 2325 Lincoln Highway East in Lancaster.

The parody features the group of friends at coffee shop Central Perk, their preferred hangout spot, as they encounter a runaway bride.

"The musical recreates favorite moments from all 10 seasons of Friends through an uncensored, fast-paced, music-filled romp," the event's press release says.

Tickets go on sale this Friday and will cost $36.

For more information, visit amtshows.com.