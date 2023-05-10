If you live in Lancaster city, you know that spring's soundtrack is peppered with piano tunes.

Music nonprofit Music for Everyone's "Keys For The City" program will return to Lancaster city with public piano installations starting May 16.

There will be 19 colorful pianos that anyone, regardless of age or skill level, can play: 17 in downtown Lancaster, one at Park City Center and one at Kitchen Kettle Village in Intercourse.

Three of the pianos will be special: one piano will have artwork that focuses on Music For Everyone and its impact locally; a second piano will continue the group's "Songs For Justice" social justice initiative; and a third piano will be adorned with donors' names if they donate $100 or more to Music for Everyone.

The pianos will be available to play until early October, according to a press release.

Here are the locations of each piano. Locations may change.

- The American Music Theatre piano at the Pennsylvania College of Art & Design, 204 N. Prince St.

- The Atlee Hall piano at Penn Square, intersection of King and Queen streets.

- The C Note piano at Southern Market, 100 S. Queen St.

- The CH&E piano at the Amtrak Station, 53 McGovern Ave.

- The Church World Services piano at Tenfold, 308 E. King St.

- The Community Piano Sponsors piano at the Prince St. Garage, 111 N. Prince St.

- The JK Mechanical piano at 100 N. Queen St.

- The Kitchen Kettle Village piano at Kitchen Kettle Village, 3529 Old Philadelphia Pike, Intercourse.

- The Music is More Than Music piano at the Lancaster Arts Hotel, 300 Harrisburg Ave.

- The Leadership Lancaster piano at the YWCA, 110 N. Lime St.

- The Meals on Wheels piano at a to-be-determined location.

- The Milagro House piano at Musser Park, 135 N. Lime St.

- The Music for Everyone piano at Park City Center, 142 Park City Center.

- The Songs for Justice piano at Ewell Plaza, 123 N. Queen St.

- The South Ann Concerned Neighbors piano on South Ann St.

- The Tellus360 piano at Tellus360, 24 E. King St.

- The UPMC piano at the Queen Street Station, 225 N. Queen St.

- The Willow Valley Communities piano at the Ware Center, 42 N. Prince St.

- The WXPN piano at the Holiday Inn Lancaster, 26 E. Chestnut St.

For more information, visit musicforeveryone.org.