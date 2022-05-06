This Saturday, there are four comic book stores in Lancaster County where you can receive a free comic.

It's for Free Comic Book Day, an event hosted on the first Saturday in May. It started in 2002 as a means of celebrating independent comic book stores.

This year, some of the free comics include titles from popular series, including "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," "Sonic the Hedgehog," "Pokemon," "Doctor Who" and "Stranger Things." In total, there are 12 potential options for comics, though availability varies by store.

Participating comic book stores in Lancaster County include:

- 4th Wall Comics, 1234 Millersville Pike, Suite 1224, Lancaster. 717-208-3524. Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

4th Wall is additionally doing a 20% off sale including all regularly priced merchandise, except for card singles, and select back issues for $1. Wallygator, an emotional support alligator owned by York County man Joie Henney, will also be on site from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday. More info.

- The Comic Store, 28 McGovern Avenue, Lancaster. 717-397-8737. Hours: 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The Comic Store will give out one free comic book per customer. Additional comics part of the Free Comic Book Day release will cost 50 cents, with all proceeds being used to purchase graphic novels and other books for Lancaster County's libraries. In 2021, The Comic Store raised $1,500 from this event. The store will also feature an AfterShock ambassador who will give free comics to people who buy AfterShock comics, as well as an appearance from local Ghostbusters. More info.

- Cooper's Comics & Collectibles, 477 Locust St., Columbia. 717-719-1845. Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

In addition to the free comics, Cooper's Comics & Collectibles will have select books on sale for $3. Customers can have two comics for free, and then purchase four more for 50 cents a piece. More info.

- Complete in Box, 368 N. Reading Road, Ephrata. 717-723-2140. Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Mark Scholl, Grogan Wayne and John Krause from Paranoia Comics will be in attendance to sell art prints and sign books. Owner Spenser Brossman will be selling his book "The Story Where Every Word Represents The End Of The World," a non-Biblical retelling of Noah's Art, and will sign copies. Complete in Box requests that families only take one issue of each comic. More info.