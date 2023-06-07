A 28-year-old Franklin & Marshall College graduate will be one of the 29 contestants on the upcoming season of "The Bachelorette."

Josh Young, who graduated from Franklin & Marshall in 2018, will try to court Georgia-native Charity Law.

Law was a former contestant on season 27 of "The Bachelor," who now will have a TV show dedicated to her journey finding love.

Season 20 of "The Bachelorette" debuts June 26 at 9 p.m. Viewers can watch the show on ABC or Hulu.

Young, from Bethlehem, Lehigh County, was a football player and a wrestler while studying at Franklin & Marshall College, according to media reports.

He also served as a coach for Beat the Streets Lancaster, a wrestling program that helps youth stay off the streets, according to Young's LinkedIn page.

Young graduated with a business degree, and is currently working on his master's degree in public policy at Harvard University.