At this point, the story is the stuff of legends — a pair of small-town brothers suddenly find themselves in the employ of a major pop music group and, through sheer tenacity and a little bit of luck, wind up creating the leading live sound and technology company on the planet.

“Not bad for ‘two hicks from Lititz!’” said Roy Clair, co-founder of Clair Global with his brother Gene, by phone.

The pop group in the story is the seemingly eternal Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, which will be in Lancaster at the American Music Theatre on Friday. At the same time, the Broadway smash about the Four Seasons’ glory years, “Jersey Boys,” is running at the Fulton Theatre through Monday, Aug. 7. Along with hits like “Dawn (Go Away)” and “December, 1963 (Oh What a Night),” Valli is also responsible for creating the foundation of Clair Global, which in turn helped turn Rock Lititz into the musical production juggernaut that it is today, at least according to Clair.

“Never have we ever thought about the Four Seasons as anything other than the ones that were the reasons for our success,” said Clair, 79. “Without them, we wouldn't have been successful. There isn't a day that goes by where we don't pinch ourselves and say, weren't we lucky to have the Four Seasons?”

‘If you’re good, you’ll stay with us’

By 1966, most of the record-buying public was lucky to have the Four Seasons.

Variations of the group had been releasing singles and touring for years at that point, with Valli’s first solo single, “My Mother’s Eyes,” releasing in 1953. Even in the wake of Beatlemania, the Four Seasons remained a popular act, touring up and down the East Coast nearly every weekend to play colleges. One such college was Franklin & Marshall in Lancaster, where the brothers Clair had recently been employed to do sound for concerts.

For Christmas in 1955, the Clairs’ father bought them a sound system, which they promptly used to play records at local dances, usually held in nearby school cafeterias. Not long after finding themselves in the employ of the college, they were hired for their first big show – pop star Dionne Warwick.

“It was a success,” Clair said. “They had just hired us, so I don't know if they were concerned or not, but the concert was a huge success. She found out that we had recorded the concert, so she invited us down into the dressing room afterwards to play the whole show over again to her.”

The next big show would be for Valli and the Four Seasons, and, unbeknownst to the Clair brothers, the Seasons traveled from Miami, where they had just performed with opener Herb Alpert & the Tijuana Brass at the Fontainebleau Hotel. Alpert, the concert’s opener, owned an advanced sound system and prohibited the Four Seasons from using it, as professional competition was fierce.

So, when the group strolled into the Mayser Gymnasium on Saturday, April 16, 1966, for a concert, they were itching to try something new.

“One of the hints was when (Valli) came in before the show into the facility, he was taking an uncanny interest in our speakers,” Clair said. “He was looking them over and checking them out. I was taken aback that he was interested in the speaker cabinets, and then after the show, the production manager said, ‘Thanks for everything, we love what you did, and good luck!’”

In one timeline of events, that’s where the Clair Brothers story could have ended — several brushes with stars and stardom, but ultimately just assisting with audio backlines at college concerts for the foreseeable future. However, the weekend wasn’t quite finished yet for the Clairs.

The next day, the Four Seasons traveled to perform in Allentown, and almost immediately balked at the venue’s sound equipment. Desperate to replicate the sound of the Lancaster performance, but with no way to reach the Clairs, the group placed a call to Chuck Raymond, a popular DJ at the Lancaster radio station WLAN, who then called the brothers.

“Sunday morning, we got a call from the radio station, and they said 'The Four Seasons don't like what they have in Allentown; they want you to bring your sound system to Allentown because Frankie doesn't like the one that he's playing with and I think you guys spoiled him last night, so can you come?' It was like, ‘Give me a minute — OK, yes!’”

The brothers borrowed Roy’s wife’s uncle’s truck, replacing his electrician equipment with their speakers, and zoomed on to Allentown for another successful concert. At show’s end, Roy made the pitch to the Four Seasons’ production manager to take them out on the road, to which the production manager told Clair to wait for a call the next morning.

Thankfully for the live concert business, the call came through on that Monday morning, and in a matter of days, the brothers went from Lancaster to jet setting the country with the Four Seasons. The Clairs’ initial rate was $100 (“There was never an official contract,” Clair said. “It was, ‘If you’re good, you’ll stay with us.’”).

“From a simple company ...” At the time, the Four Seasons consisted of Valli, Bob Gaudio, Tommy DeVito and Joe Long. Very quickly, the Clairs made an impression on the group, first with their prodigious sound capabilities, but also their “Dutchy” accents and stylish dress, consisting of a sports coat and ascot. “The Four Seasons were kind of amused by how little we knew to begin with,” Clair said with a laugh. “They were amused at our hair — we were trimmed up around the ears — and then our dialect, mostly our language. We didn't lose the Pennsylvania Dutch words, so they'd say, ‘Wait, what?’” Clair describes the early days of touring with the Four Seasons as almost family-like, staying in the same hotels while traveling, visiting with the band at their homes in New Jersey and even vacationing together in Atlantic City. Over the next two years, the Clairs continued on with the Four Seasons while also assisting with concerts at Franklin & Marshall, growing the business steadily, but surely. As the Seasons started performing in nightclubs and halls, Valli continued adding horns and vocalists, requiring the Clairs to add more microphones and speakers to the show. However, in 1968, Clair Brothers received a gig that would change the trajectory of the company — the British rockers Cream performing at The Spectrum in Philadelphia for 18,000 fans. “First of all, it was apparent to us later that (the Four Seasons) weren't telling anyone about us, because they wanted to keep us for themselves,” Clair said. “But then, people associated with them started telling the industry about us. We got a concert in Philadelphia with Cream in 1968, and that changed the whole complexion of Clair Brothers. We went from a simple company working for the Four Seasons, to a company that did one of the biggest rock shows ever at the time.” In 1969, the Clairs ceased personally touring with the Four Seasons, though Clair as a company continued to provide sound for the group. From there, it’s a greatest hits parade of accomplishments for what would become Clair Global — Elvis Presley’s tours in the ’70s, the Live Aid and Live 8 benefit concerts and touring sound for dozens of the highest grossing tours of all time. Gene Clair died in 2013, and Roy Clair is retired from the business but still resides in Lititz. In 2005, the hit jukebox musical “Jersey Boys” made its Broadway debut, dramatizing at least part of the band’s career when the Clairs were on the road with them. “It's very emotional,” Clair says of the show. “For me to realize that the excitement, the emotion, the sadness, everything was happening on tour. To see it again in a play was very emotional. We went through a lot of what the play portrayed when we were out there with them. It was a review of what happened during their most important time, ’66 to ’70.” Clair says he keeps in touch with Valli when he can and has gone to see him perform as recently as 2021, when Valli last appeared at American Music Theatre. He says that he isn’t sure if Valli is aware of Rock Lititz and Valli's own part in its creation, though he believes Valli would share in his pride for it (Note: Frankie Valli did not respond to multiple interview attempts). Clair, who was once mayor of Lititz, continues to appreciate the appeal of small-town living, especially when confronted with the bewilderment of big-time musicians. “You know what Tommy (DeVito) of the Four Seasons said to Gene and me? ‘Unless you move out of Lititz, you're not going to make it,’” Clair said. “That's all you had to say. Were they proven wrong or what? Later in life, it was hilarious, because his wife's sister moved to Lititz and he came here to visit, and I said, ‘Tommy, what the hell are you doing in Lititz?’ and he said, ‘Yeah, what can I tell you ...’”

Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons perform at American Music Theatre on Friday, July 29; for information and tickets, visit amtshows.com. “Jersey Boys” is at the Fulton Theatre daily except for Mondays until Sunday, Aug. 7. Tickets and information: thefulton.org.