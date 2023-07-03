Frankie Valli gave a shout out to a Lancaster County legend at his sold-out Sunday night performance with the Four Seasons at American Music Theatre.

Roy Clair, co-founder of Clair Global, was in the audience at the July 2 show. Valli mentioned him by name twice, saying that the Four Seasons owed a lot to the Clairs' strength in sound engineering.

Clair and his late brother Gene, founders of the premier live sound and technology company based in Lititz, did the sound at a 1966 Four Seasons performance at Franklin & Marshall College. Valli and the group were so pleased with the results that the Clairs were invited to Allentown to do sound for another show the next day. The brothers ended up touring with the Four Seasons.

Valli asked for a spotlight on Clair in the crowd, and Clair stood to applause as the AMT house lights went up two times throughout the show, which focused on Valli's decades-long legacy in music and latest album, "Romancing the '60s," which offers 13 interpretations of classic hits.

To read more about the Clairs’ connection to the Four Seasons, visit lanc.news/valliclair.