For a third year in a row, Frankie Valli is coming back to sing the hits.

After performances at the American Music Theatre in 2021 and 2022, Valli and the Four Seasons will return to the venue to perform hits like "Big Girls Don't Cry" and "Sherry" once again on Sunday, July 2, 2023.

Tickets range from $129 to $149 and will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, January 20.

In Lancaster County, Valli is an integral if undermentioned aspect of the success of Rock Lititz. Brothers Roy and Gene Clair got their big break in the entertainment business thanks to a Valli concert at Franklin & Marshall University in 1965, eventually helping to create Clair Global, a worldwide leader in live sound design.

For more information on this and other concerts at American Music Theatre, visit amtshows.com.