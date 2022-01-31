You don't have to leave Lancaster County for great music this February.

Below is a list of 40 concerts and musical performances happening in Lancaster County this month.

Due to the ever-changing nature of COVID-19 and its impact on the entertainment industry, check with each respective venue before going out to a performance to find out its COVID-19 protocols and whether the show is still on.

Did we miss something? Email mjmiller@lnpnews.com with Lancaster County concert tips for February.

Here are 40 concerts to check out in February.

Feb. 3

- Grammy and Emmy award-winning singer Harry Connick Jr. will perform at the American Music Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from $119 to $159. More info.

Feb. 4

- Rock cover band Love Haters will perform at Marion Court Room from 5 to 9 p.m. Cover charge is $5. More info.

- Pianist Eric Fung will perform at the Trust Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 for students and $25 for general admission. More info.

- Dubstep outfit Wubz will perform at Phantom Power at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance, or $15 the day-of. Concertgoers must be 18+. More info.

- Psychedelic band Peak will perform at Tellus360 at 10:30 p.m. There is no cover charge. More info.

Feb. 5

- Lancaster acoustic-rock singer Beka Jones will perform at Loxley's Restaurant at 7 p.m. There is no cover charge. More info.

- Multi-genre singer Jaclyn Susa Harnish will perform at The Ware Center at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25. More info.

- Americana powerhouse Shemekia Copeland will perform at Phantom Power at 8 p.m. Roots & blues band Ben Brandt & The Soul Miners Union will open the show. Tickets are $25 in advance, and $30 the day-of. Concertgoers must be 21+. More info.

- New-grass band The Dirty Grass Players will perform at Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse at 8 p.m. Lancaster bluegrass duo Jordan and Mark Rast will open the show. Tickets are $12 in advance, and $15 the day-of. Proof of full COVID-19 vaccination required for the performance. More info.

- Yacht rock cover band Boat House Row will play at Tellus360 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance, and $30 the day-of. Concertgoers must be 21+. More info.

- Indie/alt rock band AJ Grey will perform at Tellus360 at 10:30 p.m. Tickets are $5. Concertgoers must be 21+. More info.

Feb. 6

- Grammy-winning chamber choir The Crossing will perform at the Barshinger Center for the Arts at 3 p.m. Tickets are $25 for general admission, and $15 for faculty and professional staff. There are 50 free tickets for F&M students, but when those run out, they pay $15. More info.

- Blues singer Ana Popovic will perform at Phantom Power at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20, or $10 for Roots & Blues ticketholders. Concertgoers must be 21+. More info.

Feb. 11

- Lancaster funk/R&B dance band Pocketful O' Soul will perform at Marion Court Room from 5 to 9 p.m. Cover charge is $5. More info.

- Rock and blues band Steel Radiance will perform at the Eicher Arts Center at 7 p.m. Cover charge is $5. More info.

- Fingerstyle guitarist Cary Morin will perform at Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15. Proof of full COVID-19 vaccination required for the performance. More info.

- Multi-genre Lancaster band Ghost Light Radio Show will perform at Tellus360 at 10:30 p.m. Cover charge is $5. Concertgoers must be 21+. More info.

Feb. 12

- Multi-genre acoustic artist Ryan Moran will perform at Loxley's Restaurant at 7 p.m. There is no cover charge. More info.

- Dream pop band Kali Ma and the Garland of Arms will perform in Tigh Mhary in Tellus360 at 8 p.m. Goth band Faux Fear will open the show. Cover charge is $5. Concertgoers must be 21+. More info.

- AC/DC tribute band Back in Black will perform at the Village Nightclub at 8 p.m. '80s metal tribute band Resurrection will open the show. Tickets are $12 and the show is cash only. There is an ATM on-site. More info.

- Rock & roll band Dimestore Dolls will host their release party in the Temple in Tellus360 at 8 p.m. There is no cover charge. Concertgoers must be 21+. More info.

Feb. 13

- Grateful Dead tribute band W.W.J.D will perform at Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse at 2 p.m. Tickets are pay-what-you-want. Proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or negative COVID-19 test required for the performance. More info.

Feb. 14

- Performers Laura Klein, Megan Poff and Kathy Casey Becker will pay tribute to Jane Austen with "The Jane Austen Playlist: Love and Music in the time of Regency England" at the Trust Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. Tickets cost $18 for general admission, $16 for seniors and veterans and $10 for students. More info.

Feb. 18

- '70s/'80s funk/R&B band The Maxwell Project will perform at the Marion Court Room from 5 to 9 p.m. Cover charge is $5. More info.

- Singers Charenée Wade, Tahira Clayton and Vanisha Gould will perform classic songs from Bessie Smith, Billie Holiday and Nina Simone at Steinman Hall at the Ware Center at 7:30 p.m. Tickets cost $29. More info.

- Lancaster metalcore band A Scent Like Wolves will perform at the Temple in Tellus360 at 8 p.m. Female-fronted hard rock band Eternal Frequency and cyber death metal band Zombieshark will open the show. Tickets are $12 in advance, or $15 the day-of. Concertgoers must be 21+. More info.

- Lancaster-based Black Sabbath tribute band Hole In The Sky will perform at Phantom Power at 8 p.m. Tickets are $5 in advance, and $8 the day-of. Concertgoers must be 21+. More info.

- Shea Quinn, of Lancaster new wave band The Sharks and Jet Silver, will perform in Tigh Mhary in Tellus360 at 10:30 p.m. There is no cover charge. Concertgoers must be 21+. More info.

Feb. 19

- Rock & roll mainstays Roy Orbison and Buddy Holly will perform at the American Music Theatre at 3 and 7:30 p.m. — as holograms. The performance will feature a live band and backup singers. Tickets are $39. More info.

- Guitarist Dan Jamison will perform at Loxley's Restaurant at 7 p.m. There is no cover charge. More info.

- Jaret Reddick and Rob Felicetti of pop-punk band Bowling for Soup will perform at the Temple in Tellus360 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20. Concertgoers must be 21+. More info.

- Grateful Dead tribute band Dancing Bears will perform at Phantom Power at 8 p.m. They will do two sets. Tickets are $15 in advance, and $18 the day-of. Concertgoers must be 21+. More info.

- Singer Kata Hay, who reached the top 20 in season 10 of "The Voice," will perform alongside pianist Josh Christina in Tigh Mhary in Tellus360 at 10 p.m. Cover charge is $5. Concertgoers must be 21+. More info.

Feb. 20

- Hear hits like "Unchained Melody" and "You Lost That Lovin' Feelin'" when The Righteous Brothers: Bill Medley and Bucky Heard perform at the American Music Theatre at 3 p.m. Tickets cost $59. More info.

Feb. 25

- Pop cover band Clockwork Band will perform at the Marion Court Room from 5 to 9 p.m. Cover charge is $5. More info.

- Rock band Foxy Shazam will perform at Phantom Power at 8 p.m. Blues/soul singer Robert Finley will open the show. Tickets cost $25 in advance, or $30 the day-of. Concertgoers must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, or have a negative test result within 72 hours of the concert. This show is all ages. More info.

- Americana band All Weather Band will perform in Tigh Mhary at Tellus360 at 10:30 p.m. There is no cover charge. Concertgoers must be 21+. More info.

Feb. 26

- Pianist and guitarist Vince Miller will perform at Loxley's Restaurant at 7 p.m. There is no cover charge. More info.

- Classic rock band Kansas will perform at the American Music Theatre at 8 p.m. Tickets range from $59 to $99. More info.

- Rock/R&B/blues band Flapjack Jones & the Bender Brohs will perform in Tigh Mhary at Tellus360 at 10:30 p.m. Cover charge is $5. Concertgoers must be 21+. More info.