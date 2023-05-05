A crocheted horse, vintage Pyrex and earrings made from neckties are just some of the items you’ll find at the Forty Elephants Vintage and Handmade Market at Mount Hope Estate this weekend.

The sale — timed intentionally for Mother’s Day shoppers — will feature over 100 curated vintage and handmade vendors. It runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Mount Hope Estate’s Taproom & Grille and wine shop will be open during the market.

There’s free admission and free parking on site. Handicap parking is available.

There will also be a scavenger hunt giveaway. Forty paddles marked with elephants are hidden around the market. If customers find one, they can bring it to the information booth for a goodie bag filled with items from the market’s vendors.

This event will be held rain or shine. Mount Hope Estate is at 2775 Lebanon Road, north of Manheim.

For more information, visit facebook.com/FortyElephantsMarket.