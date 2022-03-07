Pulitzer Prize-winning author Kathryn Schulz and New York Times bestselling author Christopher McDougall will be in conversation during a live, in-person at Midtown Scholar Bookstore in Harrisburg on March 30 from 7-8 p.m. The event will also have a livestream option via Zoom.

The event is in support of Schulz latest book “Lost & Found.” Schulz will be signing copies of “Lost & Found: A Memoir” – her new memoir about loss and loss.

Schulz’s work has appeared the New Yorker, "The Best American Essays," "The Best American Travel Writing," "The Best American Food Writing," "The Best American Science and Nature Writing." She won the Pulitzer Prize for her 2016 article “The Really Big One” about earthquake risks in the Pacific Northwest.

"Lost & Found: A Memoir" is more than just a collection of personal essays on love and death. In the book, Schulz manages to fit in accounts about the disappearance of everyday objects to discovering new planets and the devastations of war, pandemic and natural disaster.

McDougall, bestselling author of “Born to Run," is a former Lancaster County resident currently living in Hawaii. He has written about the Amish, running with donkeys in Lancaster County, strength and endurance and at least one Lancaster-themed haiku.

Registration for this event is required, and a limited number of free tickets are available. Seating is general admission. An in-person ticket that includes a signed copy of “Lost & Found” is $29.95 plus a $3.45 fee and a virtual ticket with a signed book is $37.95 with a $3.94 fee. Register and purchase ticket here.

Those attending virtually will receive a link 24 hours and 1 hour before the event starts. Those attending the in-person event must show proof of full-vaccination. Masks are required. Café drinks and food are are not available during the event. Book browsing will not be permitted after 8 p.m.