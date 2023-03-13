Forgotten Friend Reptile Sanctuary, which provides educational programming for kids in addition to its work as a reptile rescue, made its way down south for a wholesome hour-long special dedicated to reptiles.

Jesse Rothacker, director of Forgotten Friend Reptile Sanctuary, traveled to Florida to film a special with his friend, teacher Harvey Bird.

Some of the activities featured on the special, which is now live on YouTube, include "road-cruising," or "finding nocturnal snakes crossing the street after sunset," according to a press release.

The pair find venomous Cottonmouths and the Eastern Diamondback Rattlesnake, and search for the Burmese Python.

The video is meant to be educational and will remain on YouTube with timestamped sections for teachers to use the video as they need.

View the video on YouTube here.

Watch the trailer for the video below.

For more information about the Forgotten Friend Reptile Sanctuary, visit forgottenfriend.org.