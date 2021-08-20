DAUPHIN – It’s no surprise that the “Sweetest place on Earth” would draw the most skilled pastry chefs.

Hersheypark is home to a new Food Network competition series titled “Chocolate Meltdown: Hershey’s After Dark” that will debut at 10 p.m. Sept. 27. According to a Food Network press release, skilled pastry chefs will compete in chocolate-based challenges as part of a four-episode series produced in partnership with Hershey’s candy.

But, there’s a twist – all the episodes were filmed in Hersheypark and Hershey’s Chocolate World after dark.

Anderson, a Food Network personality known for hosting “The Kitchen” and “Cooking for Real,” will be accompanied by judges Ralph Attanasia and Maneet Chauhan on the fast-paced and appetizing dessert competition.

For the chef who can mold delectable dark chocolate and sugary candies like Reese’s Pieces and Almond Joy into decadent but spooky displays, there’s a super sweet reward: a year’s supply of Hershey’s candy, a Hersheypark vacation and a cash prize.