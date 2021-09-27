Sunny Anderson

Host Sunny Anderson, as seen on Chocolate Meltdown at Hershey Park, Season 1.

 Courtesy of Food Network

DAUPHIN – It’s no surprise that the “Sweetest place on Earth” would draw the most skilled pastry chefs.  

Hersheypark is home to a new Food Network competition series titled “Chocolate Meltdown: Hershey’s After Dark” that will debut at 10 p.m. Sept. 27. According to a Food Network press release, skilled pastry chefs will compete in chocolate-based challenges as part of a four-episode series produced in partnership with Hershey’s candy. 

But, there’s a twist – all the episodes were filmed in Hersheypark and Hershey’s Chocolate World after dark.  

Sunny Anderson, a Food Network personality known for hosting “The Kitchen” and “Cooking for Real,” will be accompanied by judges Ralph Attanasia and Maneet Chauhan on the fast-paced and appetizing dessert competition.  

For the chef who can mold delectable dark chocolate and sugary candies like Reese’s Pieces and Almond Joy into decadent but spooky displays, there’s a super sweet reward: a year’s supply of Hershey’s candy, a Hersheypark vacation and a cash prize.  

Sign up for our newsletter

What to Read Next

Tags