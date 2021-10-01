The final Whistle Stop Party on the Plaza of the 2021 season will be held from 4:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday in downtown Ephrata.

The free community event, which will feature food, adult beverages and live music from Nick DiSanto, One-Man Band, will be held at Whistle Stop Plaza, 16 E. Main St.

There will be activities for the kids, including fall crafts like pumpkin painting and scarecrow decorating.

The event is presented by Mainspring of Ephrata.