Fleetwood Mask, known as the only Fleetwood Mac tribute band to get an endorsement from drummer Mick Fleetwood, will perform at the American Music Theatre this summer.

The band will play most of Fleetwood Mac's big hits in their 50-year history, focusing specifically on the band's releases from 1975 and later.

Fleetwood Mask is no stranger to the American Music Theatre; they performed there in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2021.

Fleetwood Mask will perform at the American Music Theatre on June 16 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale on Feb. 18 and cost $29.