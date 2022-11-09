It’s not just the music of Flapjack Jones & the Bender Brohs that recalls the past – it's also the Lancaster-based band’s origin. Comprised of longtime friends and former bandmates, the band formed initially to play covers at bar gigs, but found that their styles gelled so well that they quickly began also writing original music. The band consists of Darry Miller on keys, Dylan Madar on guitar, Ian Cornele on drums, Alex Flattery on bass, Cody Smith on guitar and Asher Johnson on percussion, with each member contributing lead or backing vocals on each song.

After years of perfecting their chops at locales like Phantom Power, Burning Bridge Tavern and this past year’s Lancaster Roots & Blues Festival, the band is finally releasing its debut album, “Whistle Through the Woods,” on all streaming platforms on Saturday, Nov. 12, and celebrating with a late-night release show at Tellus360 at 10:30 p.m.

The album is a fiery showcase of the Bender Brohs’ deep knowledge of rock music and its many splintering sub-genres, including dalliances with blues, roots and country rock, among others. According to Madar, a vinyl release is planned for the future, and a second album is already in the beginning stages.

To celebrate the album release, we asked Madar and Miller to try to encapsulate some of the guiding principles of the band, in their own words.

Tapping into feelings of the past

Dylan Madar:"We got together initially for one gig, and then at that first practice, it was like, 'Wow, this is more than we all thought it would be.' So, it naturally evolved from there. The inspiration for this album was kind of this — when I was younger, I would listen to music a certain way, which was locking myself in a room with some kind of herb and putting on whatever record it was. Sitting there, looking at the jackets and sleeves while I'm listening to the music, reading the lyrics, taking it in.

“Some of the other guys had similar experiences growing up, so we wanted to make a record that you could do that with. So, right now, the album is coming out digitally, but the big plan was and is to get it into a big, beautiful vinyl package with hand-drawn art and little easter eggs you can look for while you're listening, so you can have that same experience.”

Songs that get the bar crowds going

Darry Miller:“I think 'Divine' comes out of the gate with that four-on-the-floor, the nasty guitars and the Fender Rhodes on that, that kind of driving-yet-sneaky kind of groove, which is cool. You feel people moving (during that one), that one gets a good reception whether people have heard it or not. Also, 'Backtrails,' which is more of your standard, A-B-A-B pop formula. There's a real classic structure to that, so that one fairs well. 'Brace Yourself' as well —there's lots of cool changes and harmonies at the tail-end of the song, which usually makes an impact.

“As far as a cover goes, we do 'MCA' by Lynyrd Skynyrd, which is always a ripper.”

A band full of singers

Miller:“Sometimes I'll sing something and it's almost like I'm trying to sing it in someone else's voice, which lends itself to handing it over to someone else. Cody would usually be the other main vocalist. You try not to get too terribly attached; it ultimately comes down to who will sound better singing the song. It's tough sometimes when you're writing a large portion of it, you're used to your voice doing it.”

Musical freedom

Madar:“Number one, there's nothing we have to do. We don't have to get rid of a song because it doesn't belong on the record. It was more like, well, we wrote the song together, here's the idea, let's put it somewhere else. It kind of turned the record into ... like, one of my favorite records is 'Night at the Opera' by Queen. If you go track one to 12 on that, it's a journey, dude. 'Death on Two Legs' right into 'Lazing on a Sunday Afternoon' is such a weird transition, you know, Brian May is making kazoo sounds with his guitar.

“No one said to them, 'Well, this is a little weird and doesn't belong on this record.' They just did it. The whole collaboration of this record is the individual influence of each member of the band.”

A family of Brohs

Miller: “Dylan and I played in a band for a long time, Darry Miller and the Veil, and I'm 33 now and we were doing that when we were 20. Then Alex Flattery and Asher Johnson, they were in a band together called Brethren, so we were kind of like friend bands. You're always happy when they're on the same bill. Cody, the other guitar player,he was running sound for us at the Chameleon and a festival at Dewey Beach that we'd do every year. Everyone's had their… we'll call it ‘young band experience.’ First-generation experiences, and now we're soon to be in ‘middle-age experience.’”

Madar:“Cody, Flat, Asher and I all grew up together. Asher and I have been jamming together since kindergarten, literally playing before we could even play. Cody, the other lead singer, we grew up neighbors. So, it was all kind of a community thing, that's why we call it the 'Brohs,' it's literally family.”

IF YOU GO What: Flapjack Jones & the Bender Brohs “Whistle While You Work” album release show. Where: Tellus360, 24 E. King St., Lancaster. When: 10:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 12. Price: $5. More info: tellus360.com.