Soon enough, Lancaster County's skies will be peppered with colorful fireworks that commemorate the Fourth of July.

This year, July 4 falls on a Tuesday. So, many venues have selected different dates to launch fireworks and celebrate with accompanying events.

But, that's actually good news for fireworks enthusiasts, as it means there are four different dates to see a light show in the sky.

Here are 12 places to see Fourth of July fireworks in Lancaster County in 2023.

June 30

- East Petersburg Community Park, on Pine St. in East Petersburg, will host a Fourth of July celebration starting at 5:30 p.m. that features food from Scoops Ice Cream and Grille, the Lions Club (burgers and hot dogs), Walk-o Taco, Dutch Country Concessions and Premium Shaved Ice. Classic rock band Kracker Beez will perform. At 8:30 p.m., the park will show "The Super Mario Bros. Movie." Afterwards, fireworks will kick off around 10:15 p.m. Admission is free. More info.

July 1

- Elizabeth Farms, at 262 Hopeland Road in Lititz, will throw a family-friendly party from 3-10 p.m. There will be local food and beverages, live performances from musicians Ben Simcox and Terry Strongheart, activities for kids, wagon rides and more. Fireworks kick off at dusk. Admission costs $10 per car, cash only. More info.

- Clipper Magazine Stadium, at 650 N. Prince St. in Lancaster, will host a celebration starting at 4 p.m. with field games like cornhole and Frisbee, a hot dog eating contest, activities for kids, a golf simulator, a concert from cover band the Clockwork Band, food, beer and other entertainment. Fireworks kick off at 9:30 p.m. Admission is free, though attendees can add on an arcade package for $22 that allows them to play games in the Silverball Pinball Retro Arcade. More info.

- Nonprofit group Marietta Fireworks will host a night full of family-friendly activities starting at 5 p.m. at the Community Bible Church, at 331 Anderson Ferry Road. There will be more than a dozen food trucks set up, as well as a concert from bluegrass band Ironwood Drive. Fireworks kick off at 9:15 p.m. and will be visible from a few different spots in Marietta, including the Community Bible Church and Marietta War Memorial Park, 344 E. Walnut St. Activities are free, though donations are encouraged. More info.

- Buck Motorsports Park, at 900 Lancaster Pike in Quarryville, will host its annual Fourth of July demolition derby and fireworks event. Gates open at 4 p.m. and events start at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $18 for general admission and $10 for children ages 5-12 years old. Children 4 years old or younger can attend at no cost. In the event of rain, the event will happen July 2. More info.

- Mountville Borough will host fireworks starting at dusk at Froelich Park, 350 W. Main St. in Mountville. In the event of rain, fireworks will be held July 8. Admission is free. More info.

July 2

- Long's Park, at 1441 Harrisburg Pike in Lancaster, will host its annual Fourth of July celebration with a concert from the U.S. Army Band Pershing's Own, with a fireworks show following. The concert starts at 7:30 p.m. Attendees should bring lawn chairs or blankets. Those looking to grab a bite before the show can check out Park City Center's Food Truck Extravaganza from 6-9 p.m., featuring seven local food trucks. More info.

July 4

- Stone Gables Estate, which includes the Star Barn and Ironstone Ranch at 1 Hollinger Lane in Elizabethtown, will hold a celebration with concerts, self-guided tours, yard games, a petting zoo and, of course, fireworks. Live performances and events start at 3 p.m. and fireworks kick off at 9 p.m. Admission costs $35 per car with up to eight passengers, $50 per car with nine to 14 passengers and $25 for cars entering after 7:30 p.m. Order tickets online to save $5 per car. More info.

- Lititz Springs Park, at 24 N. Broad St. in Lititz, will start its second day of Fourth of July festivities at 2 p.m. with lawn games like tug-of-war and corn hole, as well as performances from bands like the Lititz Community Band, the Jess Zimmerman Band and Journey tribute band Frontiers. The DJ dance party starts at 8:30 p.m., and then the 30-40 minute fireworks display will start at 9:30 p.m. The rain date is July 5. Admission costs $13 for attendees ages 11 years old or older, $5 for children ages 3-10 years old and free for children ages 2 and under. Tickets are available online and at Lititz Apothecary, Bomberger's, Stauffers of Kissel Hill in Lititz or the Lititz Welcome Center. More info.

- Clipper Magazine Stadium will host a post-game Fireworks Spectacular event after the Lancaster Barnstormers game. The game, featuring the Barnstormers against the Long Island Ducks, starts at 6 p.m. Tickets range in cost from $10-$17. More info.

- The New Holland Community Park, at 400 E. Jackson St. in New Holland, will host the New Holland Concert band starting at 7 p.m. After the show, around 9:15-9:30 p.m., the park will feature a fireworks show. Admission is free. For those wanting an alternative place to view the fireworks in New Holland, Petra Church will host visitors in its fields. The church will have food trucks and drinks starting at 7:30 p.m. More info.

- Fireworks will launch off in Ephrata at 9:30 p.m. from the Lincoln Heights Recreation Area, 301 Crescent Ave. in Ephrata. Admission is free. In the event of rain, fireworks will kick off 9:30 p.m. July 5. Before the fireworks kick off, Ephrata Church of the Brethren, at 201 Crescent Ave., will hold a celebration starting at 6 p.m. featuring family-friendly activities, food vendors and more. More info.