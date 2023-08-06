As a kid growing up in rural Lancaster County, I never fell down the rabbit hole of modern, mainstream country music — despite being frequently exposed to it.

In high school, I spent many car rides driving past cornfields in the back seat of my friends’ cars, the smell of manure weighing down the air as their country music playlists streamed in the background.

The tunes surely added to the ambiance of our drives, but I could never get behind the music of Luke Bryan or Carrie Underwood — an aversion my friends didn’t quite understand. I would tell them I preferred more emotional and one-of-a-kind songs over trite verses of trucks and farms (despite how over-generalizing I now realize that description is).

I admit, my teenage idea of “emotional and one-of-a-kind” was a surface-level music taste for Billy Joel, Jack Johnson and the occasional “Hamilton” song (which this proud history nerd is unashamed to admit). But nonetheless, I knew with certainty that I did not like country music — or at least, the mainstream version of it.

So when I started college and set out to discover my place in the music world, I was surprised to find my fit in a style quite similar to country.

Musicians like Caamp, The Lumineers and Noah Kahan are now my go-to artists and swept my 2022 Spotify Wrapped — all of whom engage some country-esque elements in their work.

With stomp-and-holler melodies, banjos and lyrics about the “apple tree blues,” songs by these artists have provoked clever responses from family members’ upon first listen: “I thought you didn’t like country music!”

But as the song goes on it becomes clear that the song is about more than trucks and farms.

Folk as a musical genre arose in the 19th century and has long been known as a type of oral history. Its music tells stories that are shared and remembered long after their creation, giving a timelessness to the style. The style is really an extension upon the genre of country, whose founding musicians were also storytellers.

While these artists can’t be classified as true, traditional folk musicians, many would say they are folk rock, or “folk-inspired.” This is precisely because they manage to tell stories worth a 300-page publishing deal in three or four minutes.

The Lumineers’ third album, “III,” is a 13-song record that narrates a family wrecked by alcoholism. Song by song, the musicians provide a window into the lives of three characters: Gloria, an alcoholic and inattentive mother, Jimmy, Gloria’s son and Junior, Gloria’s grandson.

By the end of the album’s 50 minutes, you’ve learned how alcoholism rippled through generations and forged tense familial relations. The musicians simply serve as a medium for the characters themselves to tell their story. You get to know them and might even find a small part of yourself that resonates with their tale.

Take even entertainment icon Taylor Swift’s eighth album, “Folklore.” Swift is known for pop and country songs, but “Folklore,” as the title suggests, takes on an approach with more folk influences. The album transports you to “The Lakes” and back with otherworldly stories of love triangles, dynasties and childhood summers.

This past spring, I took a deeper dive into folk music when I wrote a profile for my school’s newspaper, West Chester University’s The Quad, about a third-year student everyone on campus knew as “Banjo Guy.”

With a battered, sticker-covered banjo case and his signature boots, he’s often spotted sitting under a tree on the academic quad or leaning against a residential hall playing his banjo. He plays folk classics: Woody Guthrie, Pete Seeger and the like, who he’s drawn to because of their ability to use music for social activism.

If you’re lucky, Banjo Guy even lets passersby give the instrument a strum — I’ve gotten to play it three times.

Intrigued by the unique presence he had cultivated on campus, Banjo Guy and I sat under a willow tree away from the busy parts of campus as he explained why he loves folk music so much.

“There’s little worlds in songs,” he said. “By looking at folk music, you can really get a sense of the time, of the people, of what they thought was important.”

For Banjo Guy, folk music isn’t just tunes you can tap your foot to, but a window into the “little worlds” storytellers create.

I’ve loved storytelling my whole life. As a kid I was quite proud of how many “Magic Tree House” books I had read and I enjoyed writing my own stories, too. I used to staple pieces of printer paper together, draw illustrations, write narrations on each page and call it a book.

So I guess it’s no surprise I’m drawn to the genre. Storytellers can’t resist a good story.

Folk shares some characteristics with modern country music — the style I have little patience for. But that fine line between the two is marked by the beauty of the stories that folk musicians share, their unmatched emotional and one-of-a-kind quality — just my style.

Olivia Schlinkman is the 2023 features intern at LNP|LancasterOnline. “Unscripted” is a weekly entertainment column produced by a rotating team of writers.