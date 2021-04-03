The Merchant’s Association of Columbia will host a special event celebrating a returning spring creature.

Beginning Saturday, people of all ages will search for 24 permanent mayfly fixtures, placed in a large circle around sites in Columbia. If you wish to participate, visit columbiamerchants.org/mayfly to sign up to receive clues starting Saturday.

Those on the hunt can also visit participating shops for a set of clues. Participants can keep retrieving clues from shops until they find all 24. Those who spot the “challenge” mayfly, which is harder to find, will get a free ice-cream cone from Hinkle’s Restaurant, or a free candy bar at Murphy’s Mercantile. (Only one free treat per day per person, though.)

For more information, visit columbiamerchants.org/mayfly.

Millions of mayflies fly over the Susquehanna River every June, congregating in a swarm over Veterans Memorial Bridge.