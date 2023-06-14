On Friday, Bedford County musician and filmmaker Matt Otis will mark the Lancaster premiere of his new short film, "Here Not Here" with the help of some notable Lancaster musicians.

Joining Otis at Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse for the 6 p.m. showcase will be Robin Chambers, a Lancaster County violinist with decades of local acclaim, whom Otis composed the film's soundtrack with. After the film's screening, Chambers and Otis will perform a set of music inspired by the film. Tickets are $20 and can be found at zoetropolis.com.

According to Chambers, the duo has been playing together on and off for the last four years, though this will mark the duo's Lancaster debut performing together.

Opening the show is Hunter Root, whose solo material has recently garnered upwards of a million views on TikTok. "Here Not Here" has won film festival awards across the country, from "Best Musical Score" at the Los Angeles Tracks Music Awards to "Best Short Film" at the Pittsburgh Moving Picture Festival.