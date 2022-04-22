On June 28th, Lancaster County residents will be able to see a local attraction in a different light.

"Where the Scary Things Are," a new horror movie from B. Harrison Smith, was filmed in the fall of 2020 at longtime Mountville haunted attraction Field of Screams. The film will be released by Lionsgate on DVD and paid streaming services.

Known for horror features as "The Special" and "Death House," Smith has filmed his last few movies in various central Pennsylvania locales. "Where the Scary Things Are" was created in coordination with Matt Neese and Doug Henderson of York-based production company Everything's Fire.

“(Field of Screams owners) The Schopf Brothers got us," Smith said in a 2021 interview about the film. “They knew what we wanted to do. We shot a terrific, high quality monster movie and made their place look even more incredible than it already is in real life.”