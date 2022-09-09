Originally published on Sept. 7, 2022.

It's officially spooky season.

Though the official end of summer isn't until Sept. 22, the beginning of September usually marks the informal start of fall, which kicks off fall festivals, pumpkin spice lattes and, of course, all things scary.

Field of Screams, a haunted mainstay in Lancaster County, kicks off its 30th anniversary season this Friday with horror-themed attractions, food, games, escape rooms and live entertainment.

And, don't forget about the people who chase you with chainsaws.

Before the season's kickoff, actors from Field of Screams visited the LNP|LancasterOnline office for some scary fun. View the video below.

Here's everything you should know before going to Field of Screams this season.

The basics

Field of Screams kicks off its 2022 season Friday and Saturday and continues on weekends through Nov. 12. Field of Screams will also be open on Thursdays Oct. 13, 20, 27 and 31 so people have more opportunities to visit before Halloween.

Field of Screams will feature its usual four horror attractions: Den of Darkness, Frightmare Asylum, the Haunted Hayride and Nocturnal Wasteland.

Admission is cash-only, and there is an ATM on site. Cost for admission depends on the day and anticipated crowd sizes. Here's how much you can expect to pay.

- Scream Pass (access to all four attractions): $35 to $50.

- VIP upgrade (skip the lines): $15 to $30.

- Season Pass (unlimited visits, one pass per day, per person): $249.

On days that Field of Screams predicts will be less busy (dates in September, Sundays, Thursdays), there are different ticket package options that let you choose between one and three attractions to visit. Tickets range from $16 to $33. These options are not available on busier days.

If You Go What: Field of Screams, an award-winning haunted attraction in Lancaster County. Where: Field of Screams, 191 College Ave., Mountville. When: Season opens Friday, continues on weekends through Nov. 12. The attractions will also be open on Oct. 13, 20, 27 and 31. Cost: Anywhere from $16 to $50, depending on which day you visit, how busy it's expected to be and how many attractions you attend. More info: fieldofscreams.com

Parking is on-site and free. All attractions will be open rain or shine, except for in cases of severe weather. At that point, the Nocturnal Wasteland and the Hayride may close. Gates open at 7 p.m.

For those looking for a more terrifying Field of Screams experience, the attraction will once again host its Extreme Blackout night, featuring a darker park, more intense scenes and more hands-on experiences.

"You will be subject to new methods of torture, physical restraint, and isolation that are not part of our regular show," reads a press release from Field of Screams. Extreme Blackout will be held Nov. 11 and admission costs $50 per person, with an extra $30 for the VIP upgrade. Participants will have to sign a waiver.

Post-season, the Den of Darkness and Frightmare Asylum will be open for Christmas (Dec. 10), Valentine's Day (Feb. 11), St. Patrick's Day (March 18) and Halfway to Halloween (May 6).

What's new

Visitors won't ever see the same exact performances at Field of Screams from year to year; during off seasons, construction teams and organizers add new components to each attraction.

Here's what's new this year:

- Haunted Hayride: There are several visual upgrades along the hayride's path.

- Den of Darkness: Field of Screams renovated the Den of Darkness extensively, including new room setups like the Gory Greenhouse, the Putrid Pantry and the Rotting Flesh Kitchen.

- Frightmare Asylum: A group of clowns, known as the Psycho Clown Posse, will be the main attraction at the asylum this year.

- Nocturnal Wasteland: The attraction now has more twists and turns, and two additions to the path: the Deadwood Cemetery and the Tree of Death.

Field of Screams has also made upgrades to its entertainment area, with new light, sound and video equipment.

For more information, visit fieldofscreams.com.