The Friends of Mount Bethel Cemetery will host the fifth Fete en Noir fundraising event for the Mount Bethel Cemetery from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 8.

The event recalls the Victorian era tradition of picnicking in the cemetery with the added attraction of live music by the Todd Fulginiti Trio. Fulginiti is a multi-instrumentalist who has shared the stage with legendary artists like Ray Charles and Maceo Parker.

Guests are invited to bring their own picnic meals. Tables of various sizes will be arranged along the cemetery's macadam pathways. Admission for the event is $20 and must be prepaid by Aug. 31. Reservations are limited. If the event isn’t sold out by Aug. 31, tickets will remain on sale for $25 while available seating lasts. The gates open at 5:30 p.m. In the case of rain, the event will move to the Columbia Market House.

True to the event's name, attendees are encouraged to dress in black.

To reserve space, call the Friends of Mount Bethel Cemetery at 717-681-6768 or email the organization using friendsofmtbethel@gmail.com.

Funds raised by the Friends of Mount Bethel Cemetery - the 501(c)(3) organization which acts as a fundraising arm for the historic Columbia cemetery - will go to upkeep and maintenance of the grounds. Kathy Hohenadel, a Bethel Cemetery board member, noted that the mowing alone can cost nearly $10,000 annually.

Besides the opportunity to enjoy a unique picnic and live jazz, the Fete en Noir offers attendees the chance to stroll the grounds of Columbia’s oldest cemetery where more than 10,000 people are laid to rest including some historical figures.

Earlier this year, the Friends of Mount Bethel honored nine people who made significant contributions to the cemetery including Susanna Wright - a businesswoman, poet, botanist and friend of Benjamin Franklin, who donated land for the cemetery. Wright is buried in an unmarked grave in the cemetery, but the new monument celebrates her generosity.

Wright donated the initial tract of land (now known as “Brick Burial Yard”) to establish Mount Bethel Cemetery, as well as a potter’s field where 23 members of the United States Colored Infantry are buried — two of whom served in the 54th Massachusetts Infantry Regiment, which was the subject of the 1989 film “Glory.”

In fact, more than 400 Civil War veterans are buried at Mount Bethel Cemetery, as well as four of the men who participated in the burning of the Columbia-Wrightsville Bridge. The grounds also feature a monument dedicated to Brig. Gen. Thomas Welsh and Lloyd Mifflin, a poet and painter known as “America’s greatest sonneteer,” is buried at the cemetery.