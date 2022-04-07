For the first time since 2019, Millersville University will bring back its massive music festival that brought Joan Jett and Young the Giant to Lancaster County.

This time, it's for a great cause.

Barry Atticks, an associate professor of music business technology, had just six weeks to bring people together for FestiVille, a music festival that will double as a benefit concert to help refugees from Ukraine.

"Music, historically, has always been there," Atticks says. "Music brings people together anyway ... It seems to be universal: public support for the Ukraine refugees."

Atticks, one of the main organizers for the event, brought together student clubs and organizations, bands, local food trucks and Millersville University itself to plan for this event. They also planned for a beer garden.

The festival kicks off at 2 p.m. on May 1 at the Student Memorial Center on Millersville's campus.

It will feature seven local performers and bands, including ska band Big Fat Meanies, rock band Eternal Frequency, African fusion artist Emmanuel Nsingani, country-rock singer Gillian Smith, multi-genre duo Dandy, bluegrass band Big Sky Quartet and the Music Business Technology Showcase Band.

The headliner is yet to be announced.

Tickets are $25 for the public and free for Millersville students. All ticket sale proceeds, as well as some proceeds from the beer garden and band merchandise sales, will go to Church World Service, Atticks says.

Church World Service sends funds in its Ukraine Crisis Response Fund to people in Moldova, where almost 100,000 Ukrainians have sought refuge.

In a typical year, FestiVille would raise funds for the university. Atticks says the university intends to shift that plan in future years and raise money for local philanthropic efforts, like housing or sustainability.

"We're not just doing it for ourselves, or just for the students," Atticks says. "We're actually now doing it for a greater cause outside of Millersville. We're part of a global community rather than just Millersville."

Tickets will go on sale at 11 a.m. Friday, and can be purchased at lanc.news/FestiVille22.

Though FestiVille is one of the largest festivals in Lancaster County working to raise money for people in Ukraine, it's just one of many ways the local community is stepping up to help.

Here are five other entertainment events raising funds for Ukrainian refugees planned in Lancaster County.

Lancaster County Cruisers

The Lancaster County Cruisers are hosting a car show at Root's Market called "Cruisin' for Ukraine."

All proceeds from the car show will go to the Mennonite Central Committee, which plans to use the funds to provide housing and care for Ukrainian refugees, according to the MCC's website.

The event will feature food vendors, trophies, car competitions, live entertainment from the JC Fisher band and more.

- "Cruisin' for Ukraine" car show: April 23 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Root's Market, 705 Graystone Road, Manheim. Registration is by-donation and done the day-of.

For more information, visit facebook.com/CruisinForUkraine.

Lancaster Symphony Orchestra

The Lancaster Symphony Orchestra will host two performances raising money for Ukraine this Friday and Saturday. Music director finalist Michael Butterman will conduct Tchaikovsky's Second Symphony, which was meant as a love letter to Ukraine. It features several references to Ukrainian folk songs.

The Second Symphony is sometimes called "Little Russian," as Ukraine was previously nicknamed "Little Russia," according to the Encyclopedia of Ukraine. It's no longer called this. LSO has aptly referred to the symphony as "The Ukrainian."

"This is Lancaster's opportunity to stand up and support those most affected by this heartless and unjustified attack on Ukraine," says LSO's Executive Director Guy McIntosh in a press release.

There will be additional ways to donate to Ukraine at the concert via Bethany Slavic Church's Ukraine War Refugee Aid Fund.

- "The Ukrainian" performance: April 8 at 7:30 p.m., April 9 at 3 and 8 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, at 140 E. Orange St. in Lancaster. Tickets range from $35 to $75.

For more information, visit lancastersymphony.org.

Viktor Yeliohin International Ballet Academy

Viktor Yeliohin trained in ballet extensively in Ukraine in his youth.

His academy's yearly holiday performances of "The Nutcracker" traditionally feature American dancers alongside dancers from Donetsk, Ukraine.

It's unclear whether the Donetsk dancers will be able to return in 2022, but Yeliohin is trying his best to get them to Lancaster.

"I will try to make it better for Ukraine dancers. It's not easy," Yeliohin said to LNP|LancasterOnline in a recent profile.

"We want people to support us now, because I'm only one school here from Ukraine, and I'm the director here supporting Ukraine dancers," Yeliohin says.

Proceeds from the academy's 2022 performances will go to families in Ukraine via the U.S.-Ukraine Foundation.

All performances will take place at the High Fine Arts Center at Lancaster Mennonite High School, at 2176 Lincoln Highway East in Lancaster.

- Oceans and Pearls company performance: May 21 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $25 for general admission, and $20 for students and seniors.

- VYIBA Gala performance: June 11 at 2 p.m. General admission tickets are $30.

- 29th Annual Nutcracker Ballet: Dec. 2 at 6:30 p.m., Dec. 3 at 1 and 6 p.m., Dec. 4 at 2:30 p.m. Tickets not yet on sale.

For more information, visit vyballet.com.