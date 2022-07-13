Sometimes you just have to do something for yourself, even if it’s completely out of your comfort zone.

Just ask Felix Arroyo, who started his podcast, “The Journeyman Chronicles,” in August of 2021 with no interviewing experience. However, just a year later, the Chronicles not only boasts several dozen guests of different walks of life, but he now has a dedicated space on Wednesday nights on TCP+, the app created by Marquis Lupton’s The Cultured Professional network.

“I never try to boast like I know what I'm doing, because I don't,” Arroyo says. “Even before the podcast, I was always interested in getting to know people and asking questions, but it was always in a conversation or at a party. The irony is that I'm 1000% an introvert. My wife, who is an extrovert, always says that I need to step outside of my boundaries, and I'm like, ‘I'm good, I'm happy where I'm at.’ But the minute I talk to people, then I can turn it on and get to them. This podcast has been very therapeutic for me, because I've forced myself to break out of my box.”

Along with notable locals such as Lupton, Chef Oliver Saye of Homage and Jose Rios of Creative Hope Studios, Arroyo takes the time to talk to the people in his life, including his wife,

“When I started this, I knew that I wanted to interview my mom, but I didn't know when,” Arroyo says. “When the holiday season was coming up, I knew that my mom and my wife both have a deep passion for celebrating Christmas. And I thought, what a perfect opportunity to talk to my mom about the traditions, especially growing up Puerto Rican, and my grandparents coming from Puerto Rico. Hearing it again as an adult from my mom, talking to me as an adult, was pretty cool."

Arroyo makes a point with his guests not to just focus on successes, but also the trials and tribulations that brought them to their successes. Nearly a year after beginning, The Journeyman Chronicles host hopes to keep building up his guest list, but to not lose sight of the “journey” part of the show’s title.

“A lot of people don't know their own successes, because they can't see the forest for the trees,” Arroyo explains. “All it takes is someone like myself to walk in and say, let's talk about this, look what you're doing. And I feel like that's the cool thing about the podcast, where it's like, let me put the spotlight on the random person that's doing something that nobody may notice. That was the backbone of it from the beginning. I told my wife, if I have to interview a grandmother in a neighborhood that watches everybody's kids because everyone trusts her, she's got a story and that's worth sharing. I don't care if it gets — as long as people are listening, I'm cool with it.”