Whether you're in the market for some romance-themed books or small self-love works of art, there's plenty to check out for First Friday this weekend.

There are two events in honor of Black History Month — an ode to Black composers at the First Reformed Church and an event dedicated to Nina Simone at the Ware Center.

Here are 12 events to check out in Lancaster city for First Friday, as well as two out-of-city events for those in Lititz or Columbia.

Curio Gallery & Creative Supply

Curio will host works from Franklin & Marshall College students as part of its "When It All Comes Together" collection.

"The works shown in this exhibition are not the final words at the close of a story. They are more akin to a period at the end of a sentence or the finish of a chapter, with so much more to tell," Curio says on its website. The exhibition continues through March 25.

More information: Curio Gallery & Creative Supply, 106 W. Chestnut St., Lancaster | Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. | More info

Demuth Museum

The Demuth Museum recently debuted its collection of student works as part of the 21st annual Art-in-a-Box exhibition. The collection features works from both local students and participants in the Demuth School of Art program.

More information: Demuth Museum, 120 E. King St., Lancaster | Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. | More info

EsoArts

Artists Keisha Finnie and Kearasten Jordan, as well as performers Sir Dominique Jordan, Thunda Khatt (Tina Ortiz) and Arory will be at EsoArts this Friday in celebration of Finnie, Kearasten Jordan, Ortiz and Sir Dominique Jordan receiving grants from the YMCA's Black Artist Waystation fund.

More information: EsoArts, 317 N. Queen St., Lancaster | Hours: Starting at 6 p.m. | More info

First Reformed Church

Organist Larry Hershey will perform songs that celebrate Black composers in honor of Black History Month. Some selections include parts of "Introduction: Maestoso" and "Adoration" from Florence Price, "Reverie" from William Grant Still, "Toccata on 'Great Day'" from Adolphus Hailstork and "The St. Louis Rag" from Tom Turpin.

More information: First Reformed Church, 40 E. Orange St., Lancaster | Hours: 8-8:30 p.m. | More info

Karen Anderer Fine Art

The Karen Anderer Fine Art gallery will host works from Lancaster painter Marlin Bert's collection "Lyrical Compositions."

More information: Karen Anderer Fine Art, 146 N. Prince St., Lancaster | Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. | More info

Lancaster Museum of Art

The Lancaster Museum of Art will continue to host two exhibitions in collaboration with music nonprofit Music For Everyone. Four local artists painted broken instruments for the "Art Revamped: Instruments Repurposed" collection. The other collaboration, "Art for Justice: Songs for Justice Album Artwork," features works of several types of media that honor events and people in history by way of album covers.

Both exhibitions continue through Feb. 26.

More information: Lancaster Museum of Art, 135 N. Lime St., Lancaster | Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. | More info

Lancaster Science Factory

Every First Friday, the Lancaster Science Factory offers free admission and features over 70 interactive exhibits for kids and adults alike to enjoy.

More information: Lancaster Science Factory, 454 New Holland Avenue, Lancaster | Hours: 5-7 p.m. | More info

LSJ Studios

Loryn Spangler-Jones will release her latest collection of mini 4 inch by 4 inch paintings celebrating self love in time for Valentine's Day. She will release 100 mini pieces of art in a collection called "love letters vol.III-philautia," with each costing $35. Philautia is a Greek word for self love.

More information: LSJ Studios, 104 W. Chestnut St., Lancaster | Hours: 5-9 p.m. | More info

Pocket Books

Pocket Books will bring a curated book fair to Spring House Brewing Company for First Friday, perfect for those looking to celebrate love in literature. There will also be stickers, cards and valentines.

More information: Spring House Brewing Company, 209 Hazel St., Lancaster | Hours: 6-10 p.m. | More info

Red Raven Art Company

Red Raven Art Company will host a solo exhibition from Canadian oil painter Steve Coffey. Coffey's works focus on the sky in all its phases, whether it's a cloudy daytime sky or a nighttime sky full of stars. The exhibition will continue through Feb. 25.

More information: Red Raven Art Company, 138 N. Prince St., Lancaster | Hours: 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. | More info

The Ware Center

In celebration of Black History Month, the Ware Center will host actor Kellie C. Turner, who will perform an interactive and multifaceted portrayal of singer-songwriter Nina Simone.

In addition, the Ware Center will debut its newest art collection, "Of Light and Legacy," which features more than 10 local artists. The exhibition will be on display through Feb. 24.

More information: The Ware Center, 42 N. Prince St., Lancaster | Hours: Nina Simone tribute, 6 p.m.; art exhibit, 6-8 p.m. | More info

Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse

Zoetropolis will host its monthly First Friday Fright Night screening with the 2022 experimental horror movie "Skinamarink." The story follows two children who wake up and realize that their parents are missing, and that their home's doors and windows have also disappeared.

More information: Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse, 112 N. Water St., Lancaster | Hours: Starts at 9 p.m. | Cost: $13 for adults, $11 for seniors and students | More info

Bio Box If you want to support artists outside of Lancaster city on First Friday, here are a couple other options. Garth Art gallery and cafe Garth will host works from photographers Brian Tolbert and Jerry King Musser. The opening reception will have wine and Hors d'oeuvres. The exhibition continues through Feb. 25. More information: Garth, 22 S. 2nd St., Columbia | Hours: 6-9 p.m. | More info Trinity Art Gallery The Trinity Art Gallery will host works from oil painter and Lititz resident Nancy Yunkin. Yunkin has adored art her whole life and restarted her passion for painting after her kids grew up. More information: Trinity Art Gallery at the United Zion Retirement Community, 722 Furnace Hills Pike, Lititz | Hours: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. | More info