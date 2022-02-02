From landscape paintings to an exhibit about the Underground Railroad, Lancaster County has a lot to do this First Friday.

And, for those interested in celebrating Valentine's Day a little early, there are two events: a 30-minute love-themed organ concert and an arts and crafts night at Isaac's Brewhouse.

Here are 11 events to attend for February's First Friday in Lancaster County.

Curio Gallery & Creative Supply

Curio will host works in its shop from those in the gallery's sketchbook club. The works of art are mixed media and are from several different artists. The gallery will run until Feb. 26.

More information: Curio Gallery & Creative Supply, 106 W. Chestnut St., Lancaster | Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. | More info

Demuth Museum

Nearly 50 local artists will host their works in this month's "Lancaster Landscape" themed art exhibit. Those who are interested could view the exhibit digitally, too, via the museum's website.

More information: Demuth Museum, 129 E. King St., Lancaster | Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. | More info

First Reformed Church

Organist Larry Hershey will perform a love-themed concert with songs like "The Swan" by Camille Saint-Saens and "Salut d'Amour" by Edward Elgar. Pianist Debbie Botham will join Hershey for a performance of "The Gift of Love" by Hal Hopson.

More information: First Reformed Church, 40 E. Orange St., Lancaster | Hours: 8 to 8:30 p.m. | More info

Isaac's Brewhouse

Isaac's will host its monthly Arts & Drafts night. In honor of Valentine's Day, all events are love-themed. There will be a "Design Your Own Dress" craft for potential future brides, as well as a garter belt ring toss and chances to win a gift card for Isaac's.

More information: Isaac's Brewhouse, 25 N. Queen St., Lancaster | Hours: 5 to 9 p.m. | More info

Lancaster Science Factory

Every First Friday, the Lancaster Science Factory offers free admission and features over 70 interactive exhibits for kids and adults alike to enjoy.

More information: Lancaster Science Factory, 454 New Holland Avenue, Lancaster | Hours: 5 to 7 p.m. | More info

Pennsylvania College of Art & Design

"Outside the Classroom: Work from the Teaching Artists of PCA&D" debuted in January and will continue through Feb. 25. The exhibition features works from the college's faculty and staff, both full-time and adjunct.

More information: Pennsylvania College of Art & Design, 204 N. Prince St., Lancaster | Hours: 5 to 8 p.m. | More info

Red Raven Art Company

Red Raven will host "The Animal Figure," a new show featuring three artists, Terri Amig, Molly Sanger Carpenter and Jackie Madsen. "The show will have a really lovely spirit animal and lyrical feel to it," says Lee Lovett, gallery manager.

More information: Red Raven Art Company, 138 N. Prince St., Lancaster | Hours: 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. | More info

Square Halo Gallery

The Square Halo Gallery will again host an exhibit based on the theme of The Inklings, a literary group at the University of Oxford that featured renowned authors J. R. R. Tolkien, C.S. Lewis, Charles Williams and more. There will be works on sale featuring several different art media.

More information: Square Halo Gallery, 37 N. Market St., Lancaster | Hours: 6 to 9 p.m. | More info

United Zion's Trinity Art Gallery

United Zion will debut its newest exhibit with painter Stacy Zimmerman, titled "Color and Light." Zimmerman finds inspiration in Claude Monet's works and uses acrylic paints.

More information: United Zion Art Gallery at the United Zion Retirement Community, 722 Furnace Hills Pike, Lititz | Hours: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. | More info

The Ware Center

"The Road To Freedom Takes Many Paths" exhibit will open alongside "Under Freedom's Sky," a reading of historical stories from those in Lancaster County who were involved with anti-slavery efforts and the Underground Railroad. The exhibit will feature maps, works of art, photographs and texts about African-American heritage in Lancaster and Southeastern Pennsylvania. It will run until Feb. 26.

More information: The Ware Center, 42 N. Prince St., Lancaster | Hours: 6 to 8:30 p.m. | More info

Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse

This month's First Friday Fright Night will feature 2003 horror movie "May," starring Angela Bettis, Anna Faris and James Duval.

More information: Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse, 112 N. Water St., Lancaster | Starting time: 9 p.m. | Cost: $11 | More info