The Farm Show at Clipper Magazine Stadium is returning for the fifth time on Saturday, giving attendees a chance to interact with farm animals, line dance on the field and learn about agriculture, according to a report by ABC27.

The show will take place before and during the Barnstormers’ game against the Gastonia Honey Hunters, ABC27 said. Gates will open at 5:15 p.m., and the game will start at 6:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at lancasterbarnstormers.com/farm-show.

This year’s event will give attendees the chance to meet and interact with farm animals, as well as the opportunity to learn about agriculture, according to the report. Attendees will also be able to learn country line dancing on the field before the game.

Farm Show vendors will offer products including candles and fresh cheeses, ABC27 said. The event will also feature tractor displays, trolley rides and an alpaca race.