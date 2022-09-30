With 100 days until the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show begins, state officials released details about the event's theme and new events for the 107th iteration of the event.

The theme will be centered around the idea of "Rooted in Progress." It was chosen to honor Pennsylvania's agricultural heritage, as well as the updates and pivots that farmers and families have made to adapt to changing environments, consumers, resources and markets.

"This year, we're recognizing the deep roots of Pennsylvania agriculture and celebrating the industry's natural drive to innovate and inspire," Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said. "Our roots ground us, they unite us and they bring us promise for tomorrow. Roots are essential to life itself."

New additions this year will include a mini-horse extravaganza, a "Canine Meet the Breeds" showcase, a judge-along program that explains how the scoring process works for Farm Show events and goat yoga/cuddling. It was also announced that the Farm Show will be going with a cashless parking system; the fee will remain at $15.

Redding and a large group of speakers led the announcements at a press conference at Flinchbaugh's Orchard and Farm Market in York County, just across the Susquehanna River from Lancaster County. They also unveiled the 2023 logo and theme before a walkthrough of the market.

You can check out the livestream from the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture on Facebook below.