Emmy-winning actor William H. Macy again made an appearance in Lancaster County, this time at Three Sisters Park in Ephrata.

Macy, best known for his work with acclaimed movie "Fargo" and Emmy-winning show "Shameless" ate at the Khmer-Thai restaurant Wednesday night, according to a Facebook post from Three Sisters.

"We admire your work and are very appreciative of your kindness! Thank you for your patronage in the Ephrata area. Hope to see you again," the Facebook post says.

This isn't the first time the award-winning actor was spotted in the county. Most recently in 2021, he stopped at Mad Chef Craft Brewing in East Petersburg.

Mad Chef co-owner Francisco Ramirez described him as a "very humble individual, just very nonchalant."

In 2018, he ate dinner at Gus's Keystone Restaurant and in 2014, fans saw him at the Ephrata Walmart.