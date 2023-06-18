“All the world’s a stage, / And all the men and women merely players; / They have their exits and their entrances; / And one man in his time plays many parts,” Shakespeare wrote. Shakespeare wrote one of the most quotable metaphors for life and theater in his comedy “As You Like It.” But the saying is especially fitting when discussing the life of Tom Prather, founder of Lancaster’s Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre, and its sister theater, the Broadway Palm in Fort Myers, Florida.

Prather died in Florida on April 3, just days before what would’ve been his 86th birthday. He was diagnosed with stage-four bone cancer in January and had been receiving palliative care at a retirement community in Fort Myers.

Prather left a remarkable legacy in the theater world. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Deborah “Debbie” Prather, two sons, Will and David, and and a grandson, TJ.

Here, his family, friends and coworkers recall what made the man they lovingly called “TRP” so special.

Propelled by passion

Thomas Ross Prather was born in Glenwood Springs, Colorado, on April 7, 1937. He grew up on his parents’ cattle ranch.

He graduated from San Jose University in 1958 with a major in theater. Even after enlisting in the U.S. Army in 1960, assigned to a demilitarized zone in Korea, he found a role that tapped into his love of performance: a morning radio announcer.

His afternoons echoed that love, too; he started a community theater with GIs and members of the Red Cross. Later, he transferred to Army Headquarters in Japan where he also directed plays. Upon honorable discharge, he received the Army Commendation medal.

Back home, he worked for the Army as a civilian in New York City and as a propmaster in Southberry, Connecticut, before moving to Harrisburg to found the Arena House Theatre in 1964.

“Harrisburg looked like a nice place,” Prather said in 2015. “I ran the Arena, a not-for-profit theater, for four years.”

That’s where he met then-Deborah Zimmerman, who’d become his wife. She came to Arena House Theatre in 1964 to see “Mary Mary,” which Prather was producing, at the suggestion of a coworker at WITF-TV. The “Fun Facts” section of the Dutch Apple’s website notes Deborah interviewed Prather about that show, too.

“The production was excellent, and I was amazed to find such high quality in Harrisburg as I was very familiar with theater in Philadelphia, New York and Boston,” Deborah Prather says. “When I got to know Tom it was his passion for theater that was so attractive. I had met men who liked what they were doing but were not propelled by passion for perfection for their profession.”

They were married less than six months later, and enjoyed nearly six decades of marriage together.

“During that time we were best friends, business partners, parents and sweethearts,” Deborah Prather says. “We also had lots of ups and downs and separate interests. The bottom line is we loved each other deeply.”

Deborah Prather ended up leaving WITF to join forces with her husband. They took theatrical productions across Pennsylvania: the Host Inn in Harrisburg, the Host Corral in Lancaster, and theaters in Hazleton, Selinsgrove, Shamokin Dam, Chadds Ford, York, Williamsport and Philadelphia.

By the mid 1980s, the couple was running six theaters in six locations. They produced 40 shows a year. At one point, that demanding churn required Prather to open four shows in 10 days.

Looking for a change of pace, Deborah Prather attended a dinner-theater conference. She believed she and her husband could buy and run their own theater.

“Instead of chasing people, we would have them come to us,” Prather said in 2015. “And Lancaster was the core of the idea.” They knew they wanted to be near Route 30, but not on the east side of the county.

They began to explore the idea with a realtor. As they were chatting at a restaurant, a man approached them.

It was Bob Ellis, the owner of the Quality Inn-Sherwood Knoll Hotel. He also owned the three acres of land adjoining the property on Centerville Road.

Those three acres became the Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre. At first, the Prathers rented the land. Within six months, they bought it.

“It took off beyond our expectations,” Prather said in 2015.

In 1993, the couple opened the Broadway Palm in Florida. They opened a third theater in Mesa, Arizona, in 2001, which closed in 2015.

A jack of all trades

The last part of Shakespeare’s famous “all the world’s a stage” line especially applies to Prather. According to family and friends, Prather famously had his hands in every part of his theater productions from hiring actors, producing musicals, designing sets and lighting to adjusting crooked tablecloths just before showtime.

Prather also wrote three plays: “Christmas Thru the Century,” “Voices from Sanibel” and “Second Chances.”

“He just was a jack of all trades. He was a very hard worker,” says Prather’s son David, 52, President of Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre. “He knew every aspect of the theater, and I think he taught us that you really should know what everybody else’s job is if you’re going to be the boss.”

Denise Trupe, who met the Prathers on New Year’s Eve in 1986, was the first person hired specifically for the Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre. Her role eluded a job description; she took reservations, helped with press releases and even occasionally performed.

“He was there for so many personal milestones that I had from marriage to children, and supported my new ideas for the company,” says Trupe, who is now the vice president of marketing for APEX Touring, a branch of Prather Productions Inc. “Tom and Debbie taught me everything I know about this business. The company was like a family.”

Lauren Loercher Sobon, artistic producer for Prather Productions and the Dutch Apple, says Prather had a knack for making people feel welcome.

“He was an extremely involved and present human, because he cared on all levels,” says Sobon, of Lititz. “He had a zest for life and loved bringing people together and creating an entertaining environment for them.”

Sobon recalls one simple gesture from Prather that had a lasting effect on her.

“One time in my earlier years of artistic producing, he had brought back a souvenir from one of his and Debbie’s trips,” Sobon says. “It was a beautiful jade carved lion. I found it on my desk with a note that said ‘Sometimes you have to roar like a lion.’ It was actually very profound for me, as it was a nod to trusting my insight and perspective on projects and not being afraid to voice those thoughts. Tom helped me grow a little stronger that day.”

The Prathers’ support of actors could be a springboard to Broadway, as well. Just one example is Lancaster native Eliseo Román, who performed at both the Broadway Palm and Dutch Apple in such shows as “Evita,” “Will Rogers Follies” and “Pajama Game” and later appeared in the original Broadway casts of “In the Heights” and “Leap of Faith” and played Gloria Estefan’s father in “On Your Feet!” In a 2021 LNP | LancasterOnline interview, as he made his directorial debut at both Prather theaters with “On Your Feet!” he noted the Prathers’ early — and continued — support for his career.

“I knew that, from the Prathers, I would be supported ...,” Román said at the time. “And I get to do [the show] with the Prathers, who were one of the first people who embraced me as an actor and a performer. ... I couldn’t be more proud.”

A generous guy

Whether it was a simple gift and note of encouragement or help with money, David Prather says his dad was always generous.

“My dad was one of the most generous people and he never wanted any credit for it either,” David Prather says. “He would just pull out his checkbook when somebody needed help. They could come to my dad and he never told anybody about it.”

Brian Enzman, artistic producer and casting director with Prather Productions, was one of the first performers hired for “A Chorus Line,” the Dutch Apple’s first production in 1987.

“After the interview, Tom and Debbie took me out for lunch at Friendly’s before I was even hired for the job,” says Enzman, who in the years following his Dutch Apple debut, began directing and choreographing shows in addition to performing. “Tom taught me all the areas of casting and budgeting. I am one of the lucky people who love their job. It’s tough to make a living in the theater world and I am always grateful to the Prathers for employing me for the past 36 years.”

For Enzman, it’s the simple things that he’ll miss most in the end.

“I will miss him coming into my office and just chatting,” Enzman says.

In mid-April, family, friends and co-workers held a celebration of life for Prather in Florida. David Prather says the family was able to get his father’s obituary printed in the New York Times, a publication of which his father was an avid reader.

“People flew in from all over the country,” David Prather says. “So many people met their husbands, boyfriends or girlfriends working for Prather way back when and are still together now. So it’s a testament to him and the organization that he ran.”

When it came time for David Prather to speak at the memorial, he says he was overcome with emotion. He ended the ceremony by playing a song he introduced his father to and one that became a favorite his dad would play while working on art projects. The song was Pearl Jam’s “Man of the Hour.” Prather says the song was “a good ending to a very sentimental day.”

“Now the man of the hour is taking his final bow /As the curtain comes down,” Eddie Vedder, of “Pearl Jam” sings on the track. “I feel that this is just goodbye for now.”