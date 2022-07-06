The headliner for the I-105 Fallfest Country Music Festival will be country superstar Jimmie Allen.

Allen, known best for hits like "Best Shot" and "Make Me Want To," will be the festival's first Black headliner in its 30-year history. He was nominated for a Grammy for Best New Artist in 2022.

WIOV, the Ephrata-based radio station that hosts Fallfest, announced the full lineup Wednesday morning. Tickets are on sale now and available online only.

Other national performers announced include Michael Ray, best known for "Kiss You in the Morning," and "Think a Little Less," Maddie & Tae, known for "Girl in a Country Song" and "Shut Up and Fish" and Jackson Dean, known for "Don't Come Lookin'."

Singer Hannah Ellis, from Kentucky, is one of two openers for Fallfest. The other is New Holland band Bobby Law & the Late Show, who won WIOV's Showdown in the Park contest held in New Holland Community Park on June 24.

Bands who win the competition get to perform in the country music festival that brings thousands of people to Maple Grove Raceway in Mohnton, Berks County. (Previously, the event was held in Lancaster County at Long's Park and Overlook Community Campus.)

If You Go What: 2022 I-105 Fallfest When: Oct. 9 starting at 11 a.m. Where: Maple Grove Raceway, 30 Stauffer Park Lane, Mohnton. Cost: $10 for general admission, $35 for VIP tickets, free for kids under 5 years old. Tickets must be purchased online at lanc.news/FallfestTix2022. VIP parking passes are $25 and available for online purchase. General parking is $10 and must be paid for at the event; cash is preferred. More info: wiov.com.

Last year, Lancaster country/rock band Fast Lane won the competition and performed at Fallfest.