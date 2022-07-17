Willa Marie Simone is the Forrest Gump of modern art.

In one work of art, she is modeling for Henri Matisse. In another, she’s Pablo Picasso’s muse.

Here she’s the artist, painting a group of women. In the corner of the piece, a naked Picasso seems as out of place as the nude woman in Edouard Manet’s “Le Dejeuner sur l’herbe.”

On another panel, there’s a field of sunflowers with a who’s who of African American women surrounding a sunflower quilt. Vincent Van Gogh stands off to the side with a vase of flowers, waiting for them to acknowledge him.

Simone is the star of “The French Collection,” a series of a dozen painted quilts from Faith Ringgold. For the first time in 25 years, these quilts were on display together as part of a long-overdue retrospective of Ringgold’s work. While the references in these quilts were delightful enough to make me laugh out loud, the exhibit is packed with a range of emotions. “Faith Ringgold: American People” covered race, gender, nationalism and weight — and I’m still thinking about the questions her art raises.

Ringgold started making art during the 1960s with figurative painting that evolved into what she calls “super realism.” Around the same time, Jasper Johns was exploring how symbols and ideas could be represented in objects and on canvas. His flags didn’t go far enough, Ringgold said. To be complete, they needed to show the ugliness of life.

One of Ringgold’s most arresting flags drips with blood and shadowy people stand behind the stars and stripes. She helped organize a show where artists explored their meanings of the flag, which led to her arrest.

Ringgold drilled down past symbols to the shades she used, translating politics and protest through colors. A postage stamp painting has the words “Black power” crossing white and Black faces. “White power” is there too but it’s almost invisible because these words hide in plain sight within the structure of the grid of faces.

As thought-provoking as her work is, Ringgold wasn’t accepted in museums or galleries for years. That rejection hurt but helped her find the freedom to explore new forms of expression. These ways might not have been at the top of the art world hierarchy, but if she didn’t have a seat at the table, why not try something different?

Ringgold worked with her mother to create her first textiles, paintings with patchwork borders. These started as thangka paintings, tributes to Buddhist deities and led to themes of motherhood, violence and race.

The quilts grew larger and layered. Seeing them in person at The New Museum in New York City was such a treat. It’s one thing to see photos of a story quilt in a book or online and read the text on the borders. Standing in front of “Church Picnic,” I could see the facial expressions, look at the fabrics in the patchwork border and squint to read the handwritten story.

On these quilts, she explored a topic so personal but rarely even mentioned in a gallery: weight. “Change: Faith Ringgold’s Over 100 Pound Weight Loss Performance Story Quilt” is a series of story quilts with diary entries, goals and photos as her weight fluctuates. She draped herself in quilts like these for a performance about her transformation.

We’re living in a body positive world today. So much has changed since she made the first quilt in the 1980s. But has it?

While the French Collection quilts made me smile, the Change quilts made me wonder why Ringgold talking about her body seems so radical and transparent.

Seeing Ringgold’s art in person was thrilling, especially in a time when sometimes, even bringing up race is considered racism.

I moved her first children’s book “Tar Beach” to the front of the bookshelf for my daughter to enjoy.

I now have the catalog from “American People” on my bookshelf to learn more.