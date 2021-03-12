LANCASTER IN STYLE, PART 12: EASTLAKE STYLE, 1870-1905

Eastlake has nothing to do with the points on a compass or a body of water; it is our 12th architectural style in a series of architectural styles found throughout Lancaster County.

Named after the work and influence of 19th-century British architect, writer and furniture designer Charles L. Eastlake (1833-1906), it is sometimes referred to as Stick-Eastlake style. It is one of the seven Victorian styles popular between 1870 and 1905.

What makes Eastlake style unique is the exterior details and shapes are based on furniture design, not architecture. Charles Eastlake’s interest in furniture and interiors lead him to write and publish six editions of “Hints on Household Taste in Furniture, Upholstery, and Other Details” between 1868 and 1879.

Compared to the curved shapes of the Queen Anne style, Eastlake details are typically angular, geometric, incised and carved. The invention of the powered wood lathe and jigsaw made mass production of porch posts, balustrades, perforated trim boards and decorative brackets that mimicked furniture possible and affordable.

The most identifiable feature of Eastlake style is the shallow-relief scroll carvings with incised lines applied to furniture pulls — drawer faces purportedly designed for easy cleaning and better sanitation. Eastlake used this same carving technique on the exterior trim elements of his buildings, including window and door surrounds, cornice boards and porch trim.

Although most examples of Eastlake style are wooden structures, Lancaster city has one in masonry. Col. William Peiper commissioned the construction of his Eastlake style mansion at 235 E. King St. in 1879. The three-story, dark-red-brick structure —with massive carved brownstone window and door surrounds — features the classic incised wood and stone scroll designs found on Eastlake designs.

It is rare to find an entire house designed in a pure Eastlake style. That is why some historians dispel Eastlake as an individual style but more of decoration applied to other dominant styles like Queen Anne.

Lancaster County has many examples of Eastlake details on both residential and commercial buildings built between 1890 and 1905; look for the low relief carvings and perforated gables.

Did Eastlake build the furniture he designed?

Despite Charles Eastlake’s direct reference to the marriage of architecture and furniture, he never built any of the pieces he designed and was quite aghast at the American interpretation of his movement.

What paint schemes did Eastlake prefer?

Eastlake wanted to emphasize structural and decorative elements by contrasting them against a darker background. He was fond of earth tones and bright trim.

How did homeowners obtain the Eastlake elements?

Many of the intricate perforated carvings, wooden spindles and brackets could be ordered from a catalog and assembled on site.

This column is contributed by Gregory J. Scott, FAIA, a local architect with more than four decades of national experience in innovation and design. He is a member of the American Institute of Architects’ College of Fellows. Email GScott@rlps.com.