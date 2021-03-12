LANCASTER IN STYLE, PART 12: EASTLAKE STYLE, 1870-1905
Eastlake has nothing to do with the points on a compass or a body of water; it is our 12th architectural style in a series of architectural styles found throughout Lancaster County.
Named after the work and influence of 19th-century British architect, writer and furniture designer Charles L. Eastlake (1833-1906), it is sometimes referred to as Stick-Eastlake style. It is one of the seven Victorian styles popular between 1870 and 1905.
What makes Eastlake style unique is the exterior details and shapes are based on furniture design, not architecture. Charles Eastlake’s interest in furniture and interiors lead him to write and publish six editions of “Hints on Household Taste in Furniture, Upholstery, and Other Details” between 1868 and 1879.
Compared to the curved shapes of the Queen Anne style, Eastlake details are typically angular, geometric, incised and carved. The invention of the powered wood lathe and jigsaw made mass production of porch posts, balustrades, perforated trim boards and decorative brackets that mimicked furniture possible and affordable.
The most identifiable feature of Eastlake style is the shallow-relief scroll carvings with incised lines applied to furniture pulls — drawer faces purportedly designed for easy cleaning and better sanitation. Eastlake used this same carving technique on the exterior trim elements of his buildings, including window and door surrounds, cornice boards and porch trim.
This building at 244 W. Market St., Marietta, built circa 1890, has perforated dormer gables and a contrasting painting scheme with Earth tones.
GREGORY J. SCOTT
This building at 39 N, Duke St., Lancaster, built circa 1870, has intricate scroll and incised carvings on soffit and window yokes.
GREGORY J. SCOTT
GREGORY J. SCOTT
Eastlake design can be seen at 270 W. Market St., Marietta, in heavily scroll-cut and perforated porch brackets with a star design.
GREGORY J. SCOTT
A dormer on East King Street in Lancaster has a dormer with polychromatic scroll-cut and incised detailing.
GREGORY J. SCOTT
A building on East King Street in Lancaster has a geometric wrought-iron railing above a carved brownstone pediment.
GREGORY J. SCOTT
This building on East Orange Street in Lancaster has an iincised brownstone corner block.
GREGORY J. SCOTT
This incised brownstone keystone on East Orange Street, Lancaster, shows the building's Eastlake design style elments.
GREGORY J. SCOTT
The Furnace Chapel, built in 1888 at 639 Market St., Marietta, has a scroll-cut pattern on its belfry.
GREGORY J. SCOTT
GREGORY J. SCOTT
Eastlake carved and incised drawrer pulls and geometric patterns.
Harp Gallery Antiques and Furniture
Lathe-cut spindles, carved brakets and decorative posts demonstrate the Eastlake style.
GREGORY J. SCOTT
GREGORY J. SCOTT
A perforated pediment pattern and contrasting color scheme can be seen on this building in Marietta.
GREGORY J. SCOTT
This perforated porch bracket appears on a building on West Chestnut Sstreet, Lancaster.
GREGORY J. SCOTT
On West Chestnut Street, polychromatic spindles, perforated detailing, scroll cuts and carved brackets show the decorative Eastlake style.
GREGORY J. SCOTT
Strong geometric patterns are shown on the porch railing and lattice on this West James Street house.
GREGORY J. SCOTT
This West James Street building in Lancaster has angular porch brackets, an elaborate polychromatic balustrade and spindles.
GREGORY J. SCOTT
GREGORY J. SCOTT
This West Chestnut Street cormer contains scroll cut decoration.
GREGORY J. SCOTT
The Zion German-English Lutheran Church in Marietta, built in 1878, demonstrates its Eastlake design style with polychromatic perforated railing and geometric brackets on an open-sided belfry.
GREGORY J. SCOTT
Although most examples of Eastlake style are wooden structures, Lancaster city has one in masonry. Col. William Peiper commissioned the construction of his Eastlake style mansion at 235 E. King St. in 1879. The three-story, dark-red-brick structure —with massive carved brownstone window and door surrounds — features the classic incised wood and stone scroll designs found on Eastlake designs.
It is rare to find an entire house designed in a pure Eastlake style. That is why some historians dispel Eastlake as an individual style but more of decoration applied to other dominant styles like Queen Anne.
Lancaster County has many examples of Eastlake details on both residential and commercial buildings built between 1890 and 1905; look for the low relief carvings and perforated gables.
Did Eastlake build the furniture he designed?
Despite Charles Eastlake’s direct reference to the marriage of architecture and furniture, he never built any of the pieces he designed and was quite aghast at the American interpretation of his movement.
What paint schemes did Eastlake prefer?
Eastlake wanted to emphasize structural and decorative elements by contrasting them against a darker background. He was fond of earth tones and bright trim.
How did homeowners obtain the Eastlake elements?
Many of the intricate perforated carvings, wooden spindles and brackets could be ordered from a catalog and assembled on site.
This column is contributed by Gregory J. Scott, FAIA, a local architect with more than four decades of national experience in innovation and design. He is a member of the American Institute of Architects’ College of Fellows. Email GScott@rlps.com.