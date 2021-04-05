Every night, I stare at my phone for upward of an hour, my face illuminated by the glow of the screen mere inches from my nose.

My fiance worries I’ll lose my eyesight from this behavior. I’m more concerned about the brain cells I’m compromising.

What’s keeping me up? TikTok.

It’s hard for me to type that. There was a time when I wasn’t going to download the app, as I followed conversations about privacy concerns and petty drama that had roots in the app. But then a few too many friends sent me links to funny videos on the site they thought I’d enjoy. And if there’s ever a time to laugh, it’s a year into a pandemic. So I caved.

The gist: TikTok is an endless scroll of 60-seconds-or-less videos. Because of the tight time frame, users often talk unbearably fast, giving me hope there’s a large pool of future auctioneers in our midst. Watching someone make a recipe on TikTok? There’s no time for measurements, get used to it! We’re smashing a whole block of feta into pasta and calling it a day!

TikTok is similar in chaotic spirit to its predecessor, Vine, which I’m still convinced birthed some of the finest comedy in a generation. But where TikTok stands apart is that it gives users more freedom in editing their clips, making hard cuts and just-right transitions all part of the show.

The platform has given Gen Z, or “Zoomers” — those born between 1997 and 2015 — an app to call their own. And a lot of millennial women lost their marbles over that. Zoomers took to the app to roast millennial fashion, from side parts to skinny jeans. That birthed a new cringeworthy category of “clap-back” videos from grown women — women with jobs, and car payments and mortgages — explaining to teens why they won’t try a center part. (Yikes.)

Scroll again, and you’ll find the diet subculture of TikTok, where teens with sky-high metabolisms use the app as a food diary to record everything they eat in a day, counting calories along the way. Some of these videos are meant to show how much some eat in a day; some have pride in how little.

Recently, on the Health page of this newspaper, we printed a wire story on a rise in eating disorders in teens who frequent TikTok. After just a week or two of using the app, I noticed myself restricting my food intake more, taking longer pauses in the mirror and searching for more of these types of videos. I took a conscious step back from using the app when I noticed this. I’m old enough to recognize these patterns in myself, but I worry about the younger users on the app who aren’t as self-aware.

This isn’t to say the app is all bad. The popstar Lizzo is a joy to follow. She recently went viral for sharing another user’s recipe for “nature’s cereal,” which is just pomegranates, berries and ice cubes in coconut water. There’s @thefoldinglady, who meditatively folds fitted sheets, bath towels and more with crisp precision. Comedian Patti Harrison, who I think is one of today’s most underrated talents, is delightfully demented in her videos.

Then there’s @celinaspookyboo, a woman who shares videos captured from a security camera of her nighttime sleepwalking adventures. She yells jibber-jabber at plants with great animation, stumbling around her living room picking up random items and farting as her husband keeps a watchful eye to make sure she doesn’t get into too much trouble. Is it real? I don’t know. Is it funny? Definitely.

I also love George the Monkey (@heresyourmonkeycontent). George loves opening packages, so fans send him boxes full of silly items they simply want to see his reaction to discovering. If there’s a manual included, George “reads” that first. At the end of the video, George’s owner says thanks to whoever purchased the item. It’s a truly brilliant — and adorable — grift for free stuff.

Locally, Amish teen Rebecca Fisher went viral on the app for a video schooling folks on how to properly pronounce “LANG-kiss-ster.” Explore the “lancasterpa” hashtag and you’ll find Amish shed builders razzing each other for eating the last doughnut on a job site, tours of local restaurants and videos of county hiking trails.

Like any social media space, TikTok has plenty of good and plenty of bad. Proceed with caution, and maybe put the phone down before bed.

Jenelle Janci is team leader of Life and Culture for LNP | LancasterOnline. “Unscripted” is a weekly entertainment column produced by a rotating team of writers.