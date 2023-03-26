In the 10 years leading up to his death, Hutson was diagnosed with severe advanced glaucoma. His field of vision was reduced to the size of a pinprick, and he had trouble seeing colors. That would spell the end for many artists. Not for Hutson — the Jennie Brown Cook and Betsy Hess Cook distinguished artist-in-residence and associate professor emeritus in the Department of Art, Art History, and Film at Franklin & Marshall College. He continued painting — completing his last series of abstract artwork two years before his death.

“I have a dilemma in that I have severe advance glaucoma, so I don’t see well,” Hutson told LNP | LancasterOnline during a 2020 interview. “I’m still painting, but I paint what I know rather than what I see.”

(The Hutson quotes that follow in this story are from that same 2020 interview.)

Close friend, confidante and colleague at F&M, Padmini Mongia, recalls the late painter’s process in his last years.

“It was kind of astounding because he would use a magnifying glass to read the color on a jar of paint,” said Mongia, an English professor at F&M. “Then he would paint by memory.”

Mongia says Hutson’s final paintings, made when his eyesight was failing, were among his most luminous. The paintings featured dense masses of bright pure light, and as the color moved away from the center, it’d gradually fade.

But friends, family, fellow artists and colleagues are ensuring Hutson’s artwork and legacy won’t fade with a celebration of his life and a career-spanning exhibit.

“Color, Symbols, and Texture: The Artwork of Bill Hutson” is on view at F&M’s Phillip’s Museum of Art now through April 27 and again in the fall from Sept. 5 to Dec. 8. In 2010, Hutson donated thousands of pieces of artwork and ephemera to the college’s art gallery and archives.

“I think people feel joy when they walk through the space,” said Lindsay Marino, director of the Phillips Museum. “It’s just an explosion of color. I think that’s the best way we can honor (Hutson) is to have all of these different periods of his life being shown.”

Marino said she’s hoping the show will be able to travel to other venues in the future.

A well-traveled artist

Bill Hutson was born in 1936 and raised in the Dunbar neighborhood of San Marcos, Texas. In early 2022, he gave one of his last interviews via email to the Brooklyn-based online arts magazine Hyperallergic, where Hutson recalled first being drawn to the cartoons printed on the newspaper pages that doubled as wallpaper in his shotgun-style home.

“Art just sort of found me. I’m not one of those people who said I want to be an artist when I grow up,” Hutson told LNP.

There wasn’t much opportunity for a young Black man to learn about art in the segregated city of San Marcos in the 1940s.

“If there was a museum (in San Marcos),” Hutson said. “We could not have gone to it, except to clean (it).”

Later, after getting discharged from the Air Force, Hutson said he studied at the University of New Mexico for a semester, followed by a quick stop in southern California and made his way north to San Francisco where he made another attempt at art school before quitting altogether.

“I just decided I’d just rent a room in North Beach and just paint,” Hutson said. “I had a big advantage in that I was a block away from the City Lights Bookstore and Lawrence Ferlinghetti and everyone was very kind to me.”

Hutson met artists and writers at the bars, galleries and various hangouts around town, immersed himself in the early ’60s West Coast post-Beat Generation culture and read lots of European and Spanish writers.

“I’d go up to the San Francisco Institute of Art and sit in on some sessions there,” Hutson said. “Frank Lobdell and Richard Diebenkorn and all these widely known artists were there. I came there right at that time.”

After a brief stay in New York City in 1963, as the civil rights movement began to evolve, he and a friend packed their belongings one day and left for Europe.

“I thought, I better get out of here if I want to paint, because I’m going to end up painting what someone else wants me to paint,” Hutson told LNP. “I didn’t want to stumble around through a socio-political approach to (painting) as opposed to an aesthetic approach to it.”

He spent the next 20 years living abroad. He lived and worked in Paris as well as London, Amsterdam and Lagos, Nigeria, and traveled throughout Europe, Asia, South America and Africa, according to his obituary on LNP | LancasterOnline.

Hutson had 20 solo exhibitions and participated in more than 50 group exhibitions around the world during his lifetime, according to his obituary. His hometown of San Marco, where he once couldn’t set foot in a museum, recognized him with a citywide exhibit in 2022. Hutson’s work is held in museum at the Brooklyn Museum of Art, the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, the Studio Museum in Harlem, New York, and the George Visat Collection in Paris

In 2020, Hutson displayed work at the Pennsylvania Governor’s Residence — then the home of former Pennsylvania first lady Frances Wolf, a former student of Hutson’s at F&M, where he taught from 1989-99.

“He transformed how I do what I do,” Wolf was quoted as saying in a 2010 article called “The Art of Giving” published on the F&M website. “As a student who came to Franklin & Marshall in her middle years, to work for a second undergraduate degree, Bill showed me that it wasn’t too late to dedicate my working life to art, and that, in true liberal arts fashion, it wasn’t too late to learn new things.”

The exhibition was a special one for Hutson too.

“I’m 83 years old and I’ve had exhibitions here in the states and all over the world and this is one of the most inspiring,” Hutson said. “It was just one of the most beautiful things that happened in my history of having exhibitions.”

Ties to Franklin & Marshall

After his travels, Hutson taught painting at Ohio State University and Johns Hopkins University before coming to Lancaster in 1989 to teach at F&M. He remained in Lancaster the rest of his life. He worked at his studio on Church Street — even as he was losing his sight and had to feel his way around the rooms.

During the last years of his life, Hutson began to assemble boxes of materials for the F&M archives. The boxes contained sketches, photographs, slides, magazine, correspondence and other materials that would preserve not only Hutson’s own legacy but the legacy of many other Black abstract artists.

“I received at least 15 boxes. And I’m talking about like 2-feet-by-3-feet,” said Scott Vine, the F&M College library director.

Among the boxes were about 300 expensive volumes of gallery and exhibition books and monographs that now circulate in the library’s collection.

Vine and other archivists are working to digitize much of the material and make it available for free online. More than 100 images of Hutson’s work and digital slides of his art-making process are available to view online through the F&M College library’s digital collection.

“Just to have this person here in Lancaster, who experienced a really broad swath of 20th century American art history and knew a lot of people, to have (his materials) come to us, apart from his own work, was pretty remarkable,” Vine said.

Living, breathing art

Hutson was continually learning and experimenting as well. Besides painting, Hutson created sculptures including one made from peach baskets from the Lancaster Central Market. He also created three-dimensional movable hybrid sculptures and paintings — some of which are included in the F&M exhibit — and encouraged viewers to engage with them.

“He felt that people should not just be passive consumers and viewers of art,” Mongia said. “They should be able to manipulate the art to suit their mood.”

Mongia said she bought paints “literally a week before she met Bill.” And the two forged a connection through painting with Hutson offering advice and encouragement.

“It was really a very important connection, but honestly, it was a connection that Bill allowed me to make to myself,” Mongia said.

That was his style of teaching, Mongia said. It wasn’t about creating masterpieces; it was an almost spiritual approach which aimed more about learning about oneself.

“If you were turning to art, (Hutson) wanted to honor your desire to do so,” Mongia said. “Making great art is like the secondary question — if it even becomes a question.”

Mongia said Hutson encouraged her pause while painting, not to rush and to do less. He’d talk about paintings breathing.

“I began to understand that paintings do breathe,” Mongia said. “We want paintings to breathe.”