For much of his career, Steve Smith has been a musical journeyman.

In some cases, that was very literal – in three different decades, Smith served as the drummer for the iconic rock band Journey. But Journey was merely a side stage act to Smith’s more jazz-oriented playing with his own band, Vital Information, which is celebrating a 40th anniversary this year. Smith and the current incarnation of Vital Information, which also consists of Manuel Valera on keys and Janek Gwizdala on bass, will be in Warwick Township at Mickey’s Black Box June 27 to mark both the band’s anniversary and the release of “Time Flies,” the band’s pulsating new album. Wounded Bird Records, which released “Time Flies,” also re-released the first four Vital Information albums on CD in 2022. Read below for part of our conversation with Smith.

How were the first Vital Information shows of the year?

Steve Smith: They went very well. Most of the gigs were sold out, which we were excited about. We flew for the first and last shows of the tour, but with all the others and for this upcoming East Coast tour, we drive. It's the three band members and a driver who also mixes the sound. We'll be traveling in a 15-passenger van, we just take out the back seats and put in the instruments. It's a lot of driving.

It's interesting to me that you're marking 40 years as a band by touring with fresh players in an entirely new arrangement. Was your intent to remain fresh?

Smith: Well, it's what the jazz world is about. I use the name Vital Information to identify that I'm going to be on tour and that I'm going to be playing jazz music. The members have changed over the years because careers change, and I've had a number of my members die over the last 40 years. I keep going. One of the aspects of being a jazz artist is we really don't have hits, so there's no obligation to go out and play certain songs that everyone knows. There are a few songs that Vital Information fans would know, and we'll play a couple of those, but for the most part, people are coming for an experience.

I think one of the most fascinating aspects of your career in Journey is the different eras that you were in the band - 1978 to 1985, 1995 to 1998 and then 2015 to 2020. How did they differ for you, if at all?

Well, let's go back to the first tenure, because the first time, in a way, was the most potent period of Journey. I was coming from the Berklee School of Music and playing with Jean-Luc Ponty, so I was on a certain trajectory into jazz and jazz fusion. I was impressed with (Journey's) music and level of musicianship, and of course impressed with (vocalist)Steve Perry. The opportunity to discipline myself to play rock songs with an amazing vocalist seemed interesting. They weren't that popular at the time - people may imagine me as a jazz guy and then joining this big rock band and being successful, but I started at the bottom with them and then we created a body of work and then the band slowly became successful over the years. I was there at the right place at the right time to be a part of that.

About two decades after (our 1995 album, 'Trial By Fire'), I kept getting these calls asking if I wanted to tour and play a few shows. At that point, I had been getting requests and saying no, but eventually, my wife Diane and I, we talked about it. It's a very impactful decision, because Journey tours for six months at a time, almost non-stop touring. It was motivated by a number of things - I definitely had financial goals, to build a new house and have money for children and grandchildren, that absolutely played a part. There was also the fact that my kids hadn't seen me play with Journey. They're in their late 30s, early 40s, so they wanted to see me play. And then finally, I wanted to know if I could play that music again in my 60s without hurting myself, which I was able to do. I didn't intend to even stay as long as I did, which was four years. It was just going to be a year, and one year turned into two and then into four. It was interesting and rewarding.