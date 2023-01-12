In August 2022, Lancaster artist Andrew Silvius took on a huge project — the West End Art Market, a four-day gathering of dozens of artists selling their wares inside a former neighborhood grocery store. Two months later, a real estate agent tipped off Silvius to a space at 317 N. Queen St., a cavernous building that has been everything from an after-hours club to a hookah lounge, a high-end music equipment store and the original location of the Chameleon Club in the back of what was once Tom Paine’s Restaurant.

Now, beginning on Friday, EsoArts will be the newest inhabitants of the 4,100 square-foot space. Silvius is not alone in this endeavor, as he has three co-owners — artists Annie Roth and Zach Walter and entrepreneur Chris Dreisbach.

Eso’s grand opening event begins at 6 p.m. on Friday.

“A lot of this was definitely inspired by West End (Art Market), just seeing the community of artists in Lancaster was unreal,” Roth says. “I feel like there’s a huge eclectic art scene in Lancaster and there really isn’t a platform for them.”

Paintings, clothing, jewelry and various other artistic endeavors will be on display, with Silvius estimating 45 different artists having items on display. Depending on what is needed, artists pay anywhere from $75 to $150 per month for 50 square feet of retail space, which they can do with what they please.

“Everyone’s got their own intimate, personal space,” Silvius says. “We don’t get to pick what comes down off the wall, or what goes up.”

Among the first artists in the space are a who’s who of the last few years of community art markets and murals: Adam Serrano, David Ginolfi, Alex Day and Keisha Finnie are just a few, along with the owners themselves.

“I kind of like the idea of this and down there always changing, and it’s all aspects of creating,” says Walter, a tattoo artist for the last 17 years who will have his own tattooing space at EsoArts. “It’s not just people painting on canvases, or woodworking, it’s everything. Even the two woodworkers we have are totally different — no one is stepping on anyone’s toes. It shows a unity, instead of animosity.”

‘Business boot camp’

It’s unity that is at the heart of EsoArts, especially with how the four owners met.

Dreisbach is a man of many hats, ironically not with art (“I can’t even draw a stick figure,” he says), but of business, crucial to the three artistic co-owners. He specializes in the art of recovery, having founded Blueprints for Addiction Recovery and co-founded Second Chance PA, a community resource that aims to help local police forces to “favor rehabilitation instead of incarceration.”

Dreisbach has seen success in helping people recover their lives by getting them to work at businesses he co-owns. such as Dough Head Waffles food truck and the Honeybee Cafe in Manheim.

“I’ve watched each of them on each of their recovery journeys for the last several years at the very least, and their turnaround has been so impressive,” Dreisbach says. “Their drive and passion for the community was inspiring to me. I knew it was something that I had to get involved in and help with.”

Dreisbach put his three co-owners through what he calls a “mini business boot camp,” designed not to overwhelm with the ins and outs of business, but provide just enough knowledge to succeed.

“It’s important what he saw in us,” Silvius says. “Me, Zach, Annie, we’ve all made major changes to our lives, and that’s why it’s so nice to work as a part of a team where ... I’ve got friends I’ve had for 30 years that might not understand me as well as Annie does in a short period of time, because we’ve been through similar things. Chris got me sober. Going through his program, and him believing in us and seeing the changes we’ve made ... we’re not three people here with large degrees, we’re learning every single day.”

A multi-use space

With the business side of Eso taken care of, Silvius, Roth and Walter are now fully into dreaming up what else the space can be used for. Regular events such as open mic nights, art education classes and fashion shows are in the works. A regular Sunday yoga class taught by Hawa Lassanah of Discerning Eye Community Agriculture will begin on Sunday.

“We want to remind people throughout the community to continue to reach out to us with their creative ideas and remember how large our space is,” Silvius says. “We’re willing and have open ears to everyone’s creativity. Someone’s got some weird performance art they want to do? Come bring it our way.”

The owners are excited, and so are the artists that are already flowing through the space on a regular basis. Woodworker and metalworker Eleazar Jimenez isn’t currently slated to have a space at Eso due to selling all of his stock throughout 2022, but that hasn’t stopped him from offering help to his friends when needed.

“I walk in (one night) and (Silvius is) covered in paint, painting the walls,” Jimenez says. “It was like, 8 o’clock at night. I came in and started painting, because it’s fun. I felt grateful just to be there and create with them. Two days later, he asked me about building shelves. Most artists just see ‘create, create, create,’ they don’t see, ‘Oh, I have to be my own web designer, salesman, photographer.’ We forget that we don’t have to do it alone — we’ve got each other.”

There are few spaces in Lancaster County that allow you to get a good glimpse of an entire scene with merely the help of a slow, 360-degree turn, but EsoArts aims to fill that void.

“Unapologetic art is a big thing for us,” Silvius says. “We want to remind everyone that this is art from home. We want to remind everyone when they walk in the doors that every single creator is from Lancaster County. We don’t need to search far and wide to find such talent, and I think we forget that sometimes.”

If You Go What: EsoArts Grand Opening. Where: EsoArts, 317 N. Queen St., Lancaster. When: 6 p.m. on Friday. Cost: Free. More info: instagram.com/esoarts_