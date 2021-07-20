Ephrata National Bank will host its second annual Pigs in the Park events at several locations throughout Lancaster and surrounding areas.

The bank will hide piggy banks in seven community parks for children ages 2-12 to find. Children who find the piggy bank may take it to any ENB branch to receive a $25 deposit into a new or existing Super Saver savings account. According to a news release from the bank, the event is designed to teach children about the importance of saving money.

Learn more about Pigs in the Park at epnb.com/pigsinthepark. Below is a schedule of Pigs in the Park events. All events are from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.

— Aug. 7: Thomas P. Grater Community Park, Cocalico Street off South Oak Street in Ephrata.

— Aug. 14: New Holland Park, 200-498 E. Jackson St., New Holland; West Nantmeal Park, 455 N. Manor Road, Elverson, Chester County.

— Aug. 21: Denver Memorial Park, 801 Main St., Denver; Strasburg Community Park, 151 Precision Ave., Strasburg.

— Aug. 28: Lititz Springs Park, 24 N. Broad St., Lititz; Myerstown Community Park, 541-585 S. College St., Myerstown, Lebanon County.