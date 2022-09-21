Museums and historic sites run by the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission, including three in Lancaster County, will offer free admission Saturday, Sept. 24.

Participating sites in Lancaster County are the Ephrata Cloister, 632 W. Main St., Ephrata; Landis Valley Village and Farm Museum, 2451 Kissel Hill Road in Manheim Township; and the Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania, 300 Gap Road, Strasburg.

All museums on what the commission calls its four PA Trails of History — organized around the themes of military history, industrial heritage, historic homes and rural farms and villages — will be open free that day.