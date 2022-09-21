Landis Valley free admission Sept. 24

Landis Valley Village and Farm Museum in Manheim Township is one of the state-run museums offering free admission Saturday, Sept. 24.

Museums and historic sites run by the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission, including three in Lancaster County, will offer free admission Saturday, Sept. 24.

Participating sites in Lancaster County are the Ephrata Cloister, 632 W. Main St., Ephrata; Landis Valley Village and Farm Museum, 2451 Kissel Hill Road in Manheim Township; and the Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania, 300 Gap Road, Strasburg.

All museums on what the commission calls its four PA Trails of History — organized around the themes of military history, industrial heritage, historic homes and rural farms and villages — will be open free that day.

The Historic Ephrata Cloister is is one of the state-run museums offering free admission Saturday, Sept. 24.

The State Museum of Pennsylvania, 300 North St., Harrisburg, will also have free admission that day.

Other museums open free in our region Sept. 24 include Brandywine Battlefield Park, Chadds Ford; Cornwall Iron Furnace, Cornwall; and the Daniel Boone Homestead, Birdsboro.

For more information on the event, including a list of museums and historic sites you can visit that day, see phmc.pa.gov.

The Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania, in Strasburg, is one of three state-run museums offering free admission Sept. 24.

 

