Wide-eyed, dazed, anxious faces burst from an ecstatic cacophony of colors in Joey Tepedino’s acrylic painting “It Can’t Be.”

The work is one of three energetic, enigmatic paintings by the Ephrata artist now on display as part of the “Metamorphosis: Summer Group Show” exhibit at the Hal Bromm Gallery in New York City. A detail from another of his paintings, “River,” is featured on a postcard promoting the show, which runs through Aug. 19.

The group show features work from a dozen artists exploring psychological and emotional responses to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Hal Bromm Gallery, in the Tribeca neighborhood of Manhattan, is where the famous late pop artist and Reading native Keith Haring held his first solo exhibition.

The New York City exhibit marks only the second time Tepedino has shown his work in public.

“It blows my mind,” says Tepedino, 39. “I was reading Keith Haring’s (published) diary a few years ago. I love his stuff and the fact that I’m in the same gallery where Keith Haring had his first show. It’s very surreal.”

Defining the undefinable

How does one describe Tepedino’s work?

Surreal is a good word to start with.

Tepedino, who has been painting for 15 years, has developed an intensely personal body of work that writhes and pops with electric energy. Ghostly figures and faces explode through a background of shifting tones of bright colors and lively, dynamic lines. He favors vivid reds and yellow tones and vibrant forms layered on top of each other. The work is at once chaotic and beautiful.

“Anxiety is what drives a lot of who I am as a person,” Tepedino says. “I hate to say it: I think it mostly comes from authenticity. I want to be myself 100 percent, and I’m afraid people are judging me. So there’s an anxiety that comes from that.”

But an intense desire to express himself helped Tepedino push through his anxieties and become involved in the regional stand-up comedy scene. A chance meeting with a comedy fan, Donald Dal Maso, led to a debut gallery show in Easton, Northampton County, and later, the show at Hal Bromm Gallery. Tepedino says showing his artwork for the first time was as terrifying as getting on stage to do stand-up for the first time.

“I feel like I’m trying to burst through (feelings of anxiety) and experience everything all at once,” says Tepedino, who grew up in Patterson, New York, and moved to Ephrata a few years ago to live with his girlfriend. “This is like a diary of my life on canvas. This is who I am.”

Because the work is so personal, Tepedino takes pride in being authentic and original. Earlier works contained cryptic phrases like “crave the king” or “all body thrust.” The graffiti-like writing, street-art style and raw energy led some people to compare Tepedino’s work to that of Jean-Michel Basquiat.

“If I’m going to be completely honest, I stopped writing on them because I was compared to Basquiat,” Tepedino says. “Originality is super important to me.”

Tepedino works in the shipping department of a warehouse, but still makes ample time to work on his artwork. He says he works daily, but spontaneously on his paintings. Some days, he says, he might work for three hours. The next day, he might paint over large sections of things he previously painted, or add some details and abandon work after a few minutes. The paintings are alive and in a state of flux until, Tepedino says, they turn back and tell him what to do.

“Creating any kind of art is a big release,” Tepedino says. “When you’re in it, the whole world doesn’t exist.”

Tepedino says he feels a sense of freedom while painting.

“I like the idea of complete freedom. You don’t know what’s going to happen next,” Tepedino says. “You don’t know what’s going to come next, but subconsciously, it’s all coming from somewhere.”

Freedom is a good word to describe both a pandemic that is hopefully shifting toward an end and Tepedino’s work.

“A lot of passion, a lot of love, sometimes hate. Freedom. Freedom from your job. Freedom would be the best way to explain it,” Tepedino says.

Seeing yourself

A hypnotic eye peers out from behind a bright blue, masklike form from an unfinished painting in Tependino’s Ephrata living room. Its intense gaze invites the viewer to follow it inward.

The freedom of Tepedino’s work extends itself to the viewer as well, allowing one to form creative interpretations of the work.

“It’s a mood,” Tepedino says. “People ask me what it all means, and I don’t know how to explain it. It just kind of is.”

Asking what one of Tepedino’s paintings means is like asking what a tree means. Viewers get to be creative and find their own meaning to the mystery.

In a sense, abstract art is much closer to reality than naturalism. It skips the filter of representation and goes directly at the heart of emotion and feeling. Life isn’t easily explainable and doesn’t have any inherent meaning besides the meaning people attach to it. This could seem bleak or it could seem extremely freeing. Abstract art, like life, is what you make of it.

“Tepedino’s best work fills me with a euphoria that is difficult to explain in words,” says Dal Maso, the art collector and writer from Easton who helped Tepedino connect with gallery owners. “He is a brilliant colorist of course, but as one is drawn into the canvasses, they also start to suggest tantalizing narratives. I think of his figures as ‘goblins’ caught acting out a story none of us has yet heard, but which we urgently want to know.”

Tepedino likes that viewers can actively participate with his paintings and use them, like a mirror, to look inside themselves and make their own meanings to go along with his work.

“I think that everybody is an artist,” Tepedino says. “Creating is the most important thing.”