Three performances of "The Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder" at the Ephrata Performing Arts Center have been canceled this week.

The theater made the decision "with the health and safety of our performers, crew, and audience members in mind," according to a Facebook post.

Ticketholders will receive a call from the box office to talk through options, and the theater recommends people interested in seeing the show to email boxoffice@epactheatre.org to switch the date they see the performance.

There is no word yet on whether EPAC will add more dates for this production's run.

For more information, visit epactheatre.org.