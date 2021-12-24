If you haven’t been able to experience the young artists’ production of the popular stage musical “Les Misérables,” presented by Ephrata Performing Arts Center, you can still enjoy the show in the comfort of your own home.

A filmed performance of the theater’s “Les Misérables: School Edition,” presented by a strong cast of performers ages 18 and younger, is available for streaming on home devices for a week, Friday, Dec. 24, through Friday, Dec. 31.

The show, with film production by Aurora Films and audio production by Grant Patrick, will be streamed at the following times: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 24 and 25, 7:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, Dec. 27-30, and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31.

Tickets for access to the streamed performance are $20. After registering online, you'll receive a link for streaming the show.

The remaining live performances at EPAC’s Sharadin Bigler Theatre, 320 E. Cocalico St., Ephrata, are at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday; those tickets range from $25 to $35. Tickets were nearly sold out as of Thursday.

For tickets and information, visit ephrataperformingartscenter.com.