The Ephrata Performing Arts Center will be presenting Hedda Gabler from March 17 through March 26, 2022 at the Ephrata theater. Jorgen Tesman, played by Zach Haines, sits on the floor beside Hedda Gabler, played by Kristie Ohlinger, during a scene from Hedda Gabler. Ephrata, Monday March 14, 2022.
For most, Hedda Gabler is unlikeable protagonist: She's miserable, manipulative and at times, downright cruel. Sometimes, she's described as a female version of Hamlet.
But, it's Gabler's chaotic behavior that caught the attention of Ed Fernandez, artistic director for the Ephrata Performing Arts Center.
Fernandez, a lifelong theater enthusiast, has been interested in "Hedda Gabler" since he first saw a production of it on TV in the 1970s, he says. Norwegian playwright Henrik Ibsen debuted the play in 1891.
Several playwrights have adapted and translated "Hedda Gabler," but no rendition piqued Fernandez's interest more than Patrick Marber's adaptation, which whittles down some of the flowery language to make the play more modern and economical without losing its meaning.
"I fell in love with this modern adaptation because it kind of wiped all the cobwebs out," Fernandez says.
"Hedda Gabler" was originally scheduled for 2020, but when the COVID-19 pandemic began, the production was pushed back.
"I've wanted to do Hedda for ages," Fernandez says.
Now, nearly two years later, "Hedda Gabler" debuts this week as EPAC's 2022 season opener. It opens today and continues through March 26.
Who is Hedda?
Gabler has been "researched, explored, talked about since 1891 and she's still this eternal mystery of a woman," Fernandez says. "You have to find her in yourself."
Fernandez wanted whoever was cast as Gabler to have a good sense of vulnerability, because otherwise the character becomes intolerable, he says.
When Ephrata Middle School music teacher Kristie Ohlinger auditioned for Gabler, she didn't think she would get the part. She looked at the actors auditioning to play Gabler's husband and figured she would be too old to play the part.
"It was almost freeing to think I wasn't getting it, and just going in and doing the best I could, and then go home and chill out," Ohlinger says.
So, she let loose and auditioned, having fun stepping into Gabler's shoes.
“If I was sitting in the audience watching someone else (play Hedda), I would have been jealous I didn’t at least throw my hat in," Ohlinger says. "It's a once-in-a-lifetime role for a female."
Robert Devonshire Jr. | LNP Correspondent
Some strong, prominent actors have played Gabler in theater productions, including Cate Blanchett, Rosamund Pike, Jane Fonda and Ingrid Bergman, among others.
In the show, Gabler is bored with life. She's in a marriage she's not interested in, and she's unsatisfied with where life has led her. So, she causes chaos in other people's lives, making destructive decisions that harm those around her.
"On the surface, it’s very easy to read the synopsis and be like, oh, she’s a horrible human being," Ohlinger says. But she's grown to love Gabler.
"She's witty, she's intelligent," Ohlinger says. "She's just fascinating, and we use the word mercurial quite a bit. One minute, she's jovial, in one minute, she's conniving."
Fernandez and Ohlinger have worked together for nearly 20 years, so he was familiar with her style and her acting methods.
"I just had a feeling that she would be able to explore this woman," Fernandez says.
The role has given Ohlinger an opportunity to tap into those feelings she experienced when she was younger, she says.
"I think that as I've matured, I got less angry as a human being. I'm starting to connect back to that rage I had as a young 20 year old," Ohlinger says. "I've been able to process through some of those maybe nastier habits of Kristie. In the journey, I've gone back to some of her rage, some of her mercurial, sarcastic attitude."
Ohlinger understands Gabler's rage, though, and thinks the character is just one or two decisions away from having the life she wants.
"If she had had courage, she would be a force to be reckoned with," Ohlinger says. "She’d be a CEO of a Fortune 500 company, she would be doing her own thing. She would not be tied down in a marriage she doesn’t want to be in. She’s just one or two choices away from being something completely different. That’s how I take her."
Both Ohlinger and Fernandez say that this play, despite it being written in the 1800s, still has a lot of modern themes.
In fact, when Fernandez sat actors down to do a readthrough of "Hedda Gabler" to get opinions on the play, he found that the women had a shared empathy while the men were judgmental of Gabler.
"It's easy for men to take the responsibility off of them and say that things have changed," Fernandez says.
But things haven't changed, says Ohlinger. That's why this play is still relevant.
Though it's slated as a feminist play, both Ohlinger and Fernandez say it's a human story, approachable for people of any gender.
It shows the consequences of the "price you pay for not really being true to yourself," Fernandez says.
"We all face anger," Ohlinger says. "It's very feminist, but it's also very human. Every human has some part of Hedda in them, or wants to."