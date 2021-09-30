Between the static and the silence, Lancaster County radio station Fun 101.3 had one last auditory blowout before exiting the airwaves forever.

Parent company Hall Communications announced in July that it was selling the station to Educational Media Foundation. The new California-based company owns 500 stations across the country, most of which broadcast Contemporary Christian music.

From 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, hosts Dennis Mitchell, Michelle Cruz, Vinnie Knight and Ronnie Ramone presided over guests from the station's past and calls from longtime listeners, interspersed with a truly eclectic slate of music.

"There's really no format today," says Dennis Mitchell, who was at the station for over 13 years. "We've been programming the music on the fly. When we're talking to a listener and something hits us a certain way, we'll play it."

Callers, who in true radio fashion generally referred to themselves in the "Name from Location" format, called in through tears. Dawn from Lancaster mentioned that she had been listening to Dennis and Michelle back from their pre-Fun days, at Cat Country 106.7.

"Folks, that's a loooong, long-time listener, dating back to 1999," Cruz explained to listeners, somewhat in shock herself. "That's older than my kids!"

Though the Fun 101.3 branding premiered in 2015, the station has local roots dating to the 1940s. Its most recent owner, Hall Communications, purchased the station in 1976, when it transformed names and music styles several times over the decades, from WNCE Nice 101 to WROZ The Rose and eventually to Fun 101.3. WROZ traces its roots to 1944, when the FCC gave permission to John Frederick Steinman and James Hale Steinman to add an FM station – the first in Lancaster County – to complement their AM station. (The Steinmans also brought the county its first television station in 1949 and founded what today is Steinman Communications, owner of LNP | LancasterOnline.) The company sold the station, then WGAL, to Hall Communications in 1976.

Throughout the day, listeners were also invited to say goodbye in person at the station's parking lot, where station hosts and boxes of free old merch were waiting to greet them.

"My mom used to always listen to this when it was WROZ [The Rose], so when it changed to soft rock, it was like, ‘Oh, this is better,’ " says Emily Marencic of Elizabethtown, who said she's won tickets from everything from "Rocketman" to Pat Benatar from the station over the years. "When I went to work, I'd listen to the Breakfast Club and try to win contests and stuff."

Songs may not have graced the airwaves in years, if ever, reappeared over the day as messages from the hosts to listeners: "You're a Friend of Mine," the 1985 duet from Clarence Clemons and Jackson Browne, "So Long, Goodbye" from the "Sound of Music" soundtrack and the theme song to "The Greatest American Hero" television show all made appearances, bookended by stories from hosts.

According to Ramone, workers at the station were informed of the impending sale in May and were offered the chance to say goodbye to listeners.

"You know, every other time we've been fired from radio -- and it happens all the time, because it's just the industry that we chose -- you walk in and they say your services are no longer needed,” Cruz says. "They gave us a warning, and they gave us an opportunity to say goodbye, so, with that gift, it's hard to be angry."

Despite the crisp fall air in the parking lot, the station also paid tribute to its status as a premiere source for Christmas music. Not only did they play a few seasonal selections from Frank Sinatra and Trans-Siberian Orchestra, the station received an unannounced on-air cameo from Santa Claus himself, who thanked the station for their commitment to Christmas music.

In the final half hour, hosts said their goodbyes and dropped two last songs: "It's So Hard To Say Goodbye To Yesterday" by Boyz II Men and "In My Life" by The Beatles. However, in true disc jockey fashion, as the clock struck 5 p.m., the team managed to sneak one last song in overtime, 10,000 Maniacs' 1992 classic "These Are Days."

One last station identification proclaimed Fun 101.3 "Your Station for Fun Songs," and then a cold silence.

The DJs predict that the new owners will begin broadcasting at some point during the weekend.

"I've had people tell me that radio's dead, and after this morning's show, I was so overwhelmed by the amount of phone calls we got and... radio's not dead," Mitchell says, taking a pause. "It makes me want to tear up just thinking about how many people picked up their phones to call us. We couldn't keep up. People are listening to the radio - it's not going anywhere."