On April 13, 1972, English prog rock band Emerson, Lake & Palmer performed in Franklin & Marshall College’s Mayser Auditorium, and for nearly 50 years, there was no audio proof. That is, until July of this year, when a man named Mark Scalise posted an 84-minute long video on YouTube titled “Emerson, Lake & Palmer – 4/13/1972 Lancaster, PA.”

The caption of the video reads: “Previously uncirculated audio recording from Andrew Caldwell on ‘a regular cassette deck from J.C Penney, a plastic directional mic from my seat halfway back on the gym floor.’”

Ask Caldwell why he made the recording in the first place, and the answer is simple.

“Well, I was a 16-year-old degenerate,” Caldwell, now 65, says on the phone with a laugh.

The April 1972 ELP concert was the third that Caldwell had seen at F&M that year, along with The Beach Boys and his beloved Badfinger, after his mother relented in allowing him to go to shows once he turned 16.

While most F&M concerts were $5, ELP boasted a $5.50 entrance fee.

“I must say though, as a 16-year-old, I had only heard one song by ELP by that point, this song called 'Nut Rocker' which was on the radio,” Caldwell explains. “It's not ELP's best-known song, but I thought, ‘hey, I might gain something from this concert.’ I took the tape recorder because I didn't know enough about their music. I thought, ‘well, if they play something I like, I want to be able to track down the title.’ I did this not realizing that it would be mammoth prog works like 'Tarkus' and 'Pictures at an Exhibition.' It definitely was not a 'boogie on down' concert.”

At the Badfinger F&M show in February 1972, Caldwell saw numerous tape recorders catching the show, and wished that he had thought to do the same (Caldwell says that after all these years, he’s never come across a recording from that Badfinger concert). Caldwell acquired the mic and tape deck from J.C. Penney and said he bought “the cheapest cassettes you could buy, with about 30 minutes of space on each side.”

Taking advantage of somewhat lax security and the last gasps of April’s chilly air, Caldwell slung the recorder over his shoulder and under a winter jacket, with the mic and tapes in his pocket.

“It was easy to get in,” Caldwell recalls. “I was about halfway back on the floor. The show spread across about three cassette tapes. I had a little flashlight, so I'd pull it out and it would be like, 'OK, looks like I should flip the tape.'”

Caldwell made a conscious decision not to record the opening set from Dr. Hook & the Medicine Show, a group Caldwell calls “Freaks … years before ‘Cover of the Rolling Stone.’”

The recording begins with tuning and general chatter from the half-full gymnasium, before a steady clap leads to a muffled introduction.

“OK F&M, here they are, from England, Emerson, Lake & Palmer!”

The band then launches into a spirited version of composer Aaron Copland’s “Hoedown,” off the then-soon-to-be-released “Trilogy.” The sound is as you expect for a plastic microphone taking in gigantic synth and drum sounds blasting from Clair Brothers stereo equipment. The audio fidelity, poor as it is, makes the recording far more of a historical document than some lost ELP live classic.

There are fun moments throughout the recording of both musicality and audience reaction. For example, shortly into one of Greg Lake’s few times speaking to the audience, a student can be heard saying, “Ooh, I love the way they talk.”

After the first few emotional guitar chords and requisite applause for the band’s hit “Lucky Man,” a woman can be heard saying, “Man, those are some big cymbals.”

The set includes other songs that were new at the time but became mainstays in Emerson, Lake & Palmer’s stage shows for years to come, such as “Tarkus,” “Pictures at an Exhibition” and Caldwell’s beloved “Nut Rocker.”

BREAK

Emerson, Lake & Palmer never returned to Franklin & Marshall or Lancaster, though 50 years later, Carl Palmer’s ELP Legacy will perform at Tellus360 on Tuesday, Nov. 16. In 1974, just two years after performing to a half-full college gymnasium, ELP performed for over 20,000 people at Hersheypark Stadium.

Caldwell says he only saw one more show at Franklin & Marshall, which wound up being songwriter Graham Nash’s first-ever solo show. He ended his audio recording career short, too, with a trip to the Beach Boys at the Harrisburg Farm Show Center in 1973.

“About a year later, the Beach Boys performed at the Harrisburg Farm Show and I taped that, nobody seemed to care,” Caldwell says. “I didn't realize that it was a dirt floor that you had to stand on.”

In the ensuing decades, Caldwell moved between Lancaster and Maryland and back again, all while keeping his tapes and other music collection. Around the turn of the millennium, he had a friend convert his tapes to a digital format.

Earlier this year, Caldwell stumbled on a fan site called ELPArchive.com, a near-encyclopedic compendium of the prog band’s tour dates, recordings and ephemera.

On a whim, Caldwell contacted Mark Scalise, the site’s operator, with his tape from the 1972 show.

“I thought, ‘wow, this guy looks like he puts a lot of thought into it,’” Caldwell says. “Holy God, he combed over that tape — you'll notice where I flipped the cassette, he put something like 'Material lost — one minute, 20 seconds.' It's like, wow, they could have used him at the Watergate hearings. He treasures the band, you can tell.”

Scalise confirms over email that no other recording of the 1972 F&M show has surfaced in the intervening 50 years.

Caldwell never went to see Emerson, Lake & Palmer again, though he says that he is contemplating seeing ELP Legacy at Tellus360.

Caldwell credits ELP and Yes for a lifetime appreciation of prog.

“Prog was new to me. I loved Yes, and I had maybe only heard them a month before (the ELP show),” Caldwell says. “The single version of ‘Roundabout’ was getting airplay. It was like, 'What the heck! It sounds different, but it's cool!' Yes had vocal harmonies and was more like pop music, whereas Greg Lake sang, the other two didn't. No vocal harmonies."

“It was basically a showcase for Emerson and his keyboard antics,” Caldwell says. “Nobody could play keyboards like Emerson. It was my first glimpse of rock 'n’ roll extravaganza.” ELP Legacy performs at Tellus360 on Tuesday, Nov. 16. Visit tellus360.com for more details.