Tiny bees buzz around a hive.

A city rises on the banks of a river.

Families line up shoulder to shoulder for a portrait.

These all come to life in little stitches.

As I hit the pandemic wall a few months ago, I turned to an old craft: embroidery. I’m not alone. As the women of “Bridgerton” stitched away this winter, sales of embroidery kits skyrocketed. I’ve enjoyed the excuse to make something with my hands and watch a scene emerge from a blank canvas. There’s a lot to learn from what women have done with this craft in the past, and it’s fun to watch how people are making this art form modern.

The path to my latest sampler began when I started following cross-stitch kits as a kid. (Did you know many of those kits were made in Reading by Dimensions? Small world!)

I later upcycled thrifted clothing with my sewing machine and made a few quilts.

When checking out the blockbuster Alexander McQueen exhibit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, I was drawn to the ways he used embroidery to do things like make bold chrysanthemums on a dress or cover an ensemble with iridescent spangles.

The embroidery seemed to get better every year at the Costume Institute’s exhibits, from the ancient pieces in “China: Through the Looking Glass” to the Dior dresses with stunning floral needlework at “Manus x Machina.”

“Heavenly Bodies” showed the wealth and influence of the Catholic Church, including centuries of jaw-dropping embroidered pieces and work from divinely inspired designers.

When I saw an embroidery class at a local arts center a few years ago, I signed up. Learning in person was great. There’s also a ton of tutorials on YouTube.

Exhibits at places like The Textile Museum in Washington, D.C., and the Museum of Arts and Design in New York City do a great job showing the rich history of this craft and how fiber artists are transforming it.

Seeing the work in person allows you to take in the detail, the texture, color, the hand. A photograph can’t capture the nuance of a piece like Mary Ann Schildknecht’s psychedelic top and skirt made from bedsheets in jail.

However, I’ve still found inspiration during the pandemic by following #modernembroidery on Instagram. This hashtag brings together work all around the world. Even if I don’t read Ukrainian or Korean, the photos don’t need translation.

Not everybody’s a fan.

While Aunt Lydia waits outside a torture chamber in the latest season of “The Handmaid’s Tale,” she works on her embroidery.

In period dramas, not caring about her sampler is a character clue for her originality.

In real life, modern pioneer Le Corbusier dismissed designer Charlotte Perriand by saying, “We don’t embroider cushions here.” She went on to become a visionary in her own right.

Fictional or real, these point to the perception that needlework is women’s work. It’s proper, restrained and stuffy. It’s craft, not Art.

Try to have those assumptions after seeing “Stitched Stories” at Franklin & Marshall College’s Phillips Museum of Art. In fall 2019, a gallery was filled with textiles from the museum’s collection, many made by women from the Lancaster County region. It was a rare glimpse of women’s creativity from a time when they often disappeared from history after marriage.

Try to have those assumptions when you see how quickly artists are coming up with new patterns and materials. Some are pretty. Some are fun. Some are subversive.

When Sen. Bernie Sanders and his mittens went viral, it didn’t take long for embroidery patterns to pop up on Etsy.

Earlier this year, a Philadelphia artist pitched a Gritty embroidery class paired with orange wine to match the Flyers mascot. It sold out in hours.

Erin Negley an LNP | LancasterOnline staff writer. “Unscripted” is a weekly entertainment column produced by a rotating team of writers.