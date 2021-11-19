Elizabethtown Public Library will be closed for a week for important repairs to the elevator, from Monday, Nov. 22, through the Thanksgiving weekend.

The library plans to reopen at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 29.

Library closures affect all of the library’s services, including passport and fingerprinting services and the Elizabethtown Coffee Co. Wireless internet access for downloading materials will remain available in the library’s parking lot.

Materials may be returned in the outdoor book return during the closure.

Construction work on the elevator is necessary, the library staff says, because of a chronic problem with water from a natural spring under the building getting into the elevator pit.

For more information about the closure, email information@etownpubliclibrary.org or call 717-367-7467.

Elizabethtown Public Library is located at 10 S. Market St., Elizabethtown.