Has sheltering at home caused you to read all the books on your nightstand, and put you in need of a good paperback page-turner?

The Friends of Elizabethtown Public Library is here to help.

The volunteer group that raises funds for the library will hold its annual Spring Paperback Book Sale Wednesday, March 24, through Saturday, March 27, in the lower level of the library at 10 S. Market St., Elizabethtown.

Because of COVID-19 protocols, fewer tables will be used than in the past to allow better social distancing.

This means that additional used books will be added daily to fill space on the tables after other books are sold.

The number of customers allowed in the sale room at any one time will also be limited, based on current state COVID-19 guidelines, according to a news release.

All customers and volunteers are required to wear masks.

For safety, volunteers will only calculate the cost of books and collect money. Customers are encouraged to bring their own bags or boxes, and will count and package their own purchases.

As in past years, there will be adult regular- and trade-sized paperbacks, along with both children’s hardbacks and paperbacks for sale.

Hours for the sale are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 24, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 25, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 26 and 27.

Entrance to the library is from the back of the building, where the parking lot is located.

Volunteers are needed for the sale, and can sign up online at lanc.news/EtownBookSaleVols.

Proceeds from the book sale benefit the Elizabethtown Public Library.

— Mary Ellen Wright